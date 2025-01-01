Menu
LOW KM! CONVENIENCE PACKAGE! WELL EQUIPED! AUTO! POWER WINDOWS!

POWER LOCKS! CRUISE CONTROL! ICE COLD A/C! BACKUP CAMERA! POWER

SEAT! HEATED SEAT! AND SO MUCH MORE! LOCAL ONTARIO CAR WITH CLEAN

CARFAX! ACCIDENT FREE! LOCAL ONTARIO CAR! DRIVE SUPER NICE AND SMOOTH!

APPOINTMENT NEEDED DUE TO TWO OFF SITE PARKING STORAGE LOTS.

2018 Subaru Forester

88,800 KM

Details Description Features

$19,999

+ taxes & licensing
2018 Subaru Forester

2.5i Convenience CVT

12781613

2018 Subaru Forester

2.5i Convenience CVT

Location

Why Buy New Motors

90 Winter Avenue, Toronto, ON M1K 4M3

416-356-8118

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$19,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
88,800KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JF2SJEDC1JH560539

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 88,800 KM

Vehicle Description

LOW KM! CONVENIENCE PACKAGE! WELL EQUIPED! AUTO! POWER WINDOWS!

POWER LOCKS! CRUISE CONTROL! ICE COLD A/C! BACKUP CAMERA! POWER

SEAT! HEATED SEAT! AND SO MUCH MORE! LOCAL ONTARIO CAR WITH CLEAN

CARFAX! ACCIDENT FREE! LOCAL ONTARIO CAR! DRIVE SUPER NICE AND SMOOTH!

APPOINTMENT NEEDED DUE TO TWO OFF SITE PARKING STORAGE LOTS.

WHYBUYNEW MOTORS LTD

90 WINTER AVE, SCARBOROUGH,ON, M1K 4M3

416-356-8118   647-348-5885

WHYBUYNEW2010@HOTMAIL.COM

WHYBUYNEWMOTORS.CA

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Why Buy New Motors

Why Buy New Motors

90 Winter Avenue, Toronto, ON M1K 4M3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

$19,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Why Buy New Motors

416-356-8118

2018 Subaru Forester