Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Subaru Forester

69,289 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

416-259-7656

Contact Seller
2018 Subaru Forester

2018 Subaru Forester

2.5i Limited LEATHER HARMON SOUND NV FULLY LOADED

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Subaru Forester

2.5i Limited LEATHER HARMON SOUND NV FULLY LOADED

Location

The Humberview Group

1650 The Queensway, Toronto, ON M8Z 1X1

416-259-7656

  1. 7400201
  2. 7400201
  3. 7400201
  4. 7400201
  5. 7400201
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

69,289KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7400201
  • Stock #: 98627A
  • VIN: JF2SJEWC1JH405972

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 69,289 KM

Vehicle Description

This Forester is fully loaded!!! Features included are 18” alloy wheels, automatic headlights, fog lights, push button start, leather memory seats, multi-function steering wheel, paddle shifters, sun roof, auto rear dimming mirror, heated seats, navigation, rear view camera, heated steering wheel, Bluetooth, power tailgate, Harmon Kardon audio system and much more!!! Call today to book your test drive!!! *Every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information described above. Vehicle options (including standard equipment), and technical specifications listed (JF2SJEWC1JH405972) may not match the exact vehicle displayed. Please confirm with a sales representative the accuracy of this information

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
CD Player
AWD
Navigation System
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From The Humberview Group

2017 Honda Ridgeline...
 71,076 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2013 Chevrolet Cruze...
 78,513 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

Humberview Volkswagen

1650 The Queensway, Toronto, ON M8Z 1X1

Call Dealer

416-259-XXXX

(click to show)

416-259-7656

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory