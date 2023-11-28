Menu
Account
Sign In
Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee. Disclosure: Was involved in an accident on 11/28/2023 with an estimated $391.06 of damage. On which a $0 claim was made.

2018 Subaru Legacy

103,528 KM

Details Description Features

$20,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Subaru Legacy

2.5i Touring w/ EyeSight Pkg w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Bluetooth, Rearview Cam

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Subaru Legacy

2.5i Touring w/ EyeSight Pkg w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Bluetooth, Rearview Cam

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$20,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
103,528KM
VIN 4S3BNDG63J3011537

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 103,528 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee. Disclosure: Was involved in an accident on 11/28/2023 with an estimated $391.06 of damage. On which a $0 claim was made.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Driver's Seat

Exterior

Power Sunroof
Automatic on/off headlights

Interior

Adaptive Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
6 Speakers

Comfort

Dual Zone Climate Control

Safety

Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Lane Keep Assist
Reverse Automatic Braking

Additional Features

Aux input
USB port
Lane Sway Warning
High Beam Assist
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
pre collision braking
Proximity Key w/ Push Button Start
8" Infotainment System
Pre Collision Brake Assist
Steering wheel integrated controls
Subaru Rear/Side Vehicle Detection System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Clutch

Used 2023 Honda CR-V LX w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Adaptive Cruise Control, Heated Front Seats for sale in Toronto, ON
2023 Honda CR-V LX w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Adaptive Cruise Control, Heated Front Seats 39,390 KM $31,990 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Hyundai PALISADE Urban w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Bluetooth, Surround View Monitor for sale in Toronto, ON
2023 Hyundai PALISADE Urban w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Bluetooth, Surround View Monitor 40,000 KM $47,990 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Toyota RAV4 XLE w/ Apple CarPlay, Dynamic Radar Cruise Control, Heated Front Seats for sale in Toronto, ON
2019 Toyota RAV4 XLE w/ Apple CarPlay, Dynamic Radar Cruise Control, Heated Front Seats 63,000 KM $25,990 + tax & lic

Email Clutch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

Call Dealer

647-559-XXXX

(click to show)

647-559-3297

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$20,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

Contact Seller
2018 Subaru Legacy