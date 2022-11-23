Menu
2018 Subaru Legacy

67,190 KM

Details Description Features

$28,190

+ tax & licensing
$28,190

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

2018 Subaru Legacy

2018 Subaru Legacy

2.5i Limited AWD w/ Eyesight Pack, CarPlay, Android Auto

2018 Subaru Legacy

2.5i Limited AWD w/ Eyesight Pack, CarPlay, Android Auto

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$28,190

+ taxes & licensing

67,190KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9341476
  • Stock #: 14532
  • VIN: 4S3BNDN6XJ3034462

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 14532
  • Mileage 67,190 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

Vehicle Features

Power Sunroof
Bluetooth
Dual Zone Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rearview Camera
Navigation
USB port
Leather seating surface
Touchscreen Display
Lane Keep Assist
High Beam Assist
Reverse Automatic Braking
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Harman Kardon Audio System
EyeSight driver assist technology
Power Adjustable Front Seats w/ Driver Memory
Subaru Rear/Side Vehicle Detection
Proximity Key w/ Push-button Start
8 Inch Infotainment System

