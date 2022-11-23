2018 Subaru Legacy

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$28,190 + taxes & licensing 6 7 , 1 9 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 9341476

9341476 Stock #: 14532

14532 VIN: 4S3BNDN6XJ3034462

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Black

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Stock # 14532

Mileage 67,190 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Power Sunroof Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Comfort Dual Zone Climate Control Interior Heated Steering Wheel Heated rear seats HEATED FRONT SEATS Safety Rearview Camera Additional Features Navigation USB port Leather seating surface Touchscreen Display Lane Keep Assist High Beam Assist Reverse Automatic Braking Apple CarPlay & Android Auto Harman Kardon Audio System EyeSight driver assist technology Power Adjustable Front Seats w/ Driver Memory Subaru Rear/Side Vehicle Detection Proximity Key w/ Push-button Start 8 Inch Infotainment System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.