2018 Subaru Outback

$29,999 + taxes & licensing 7 6 , 1 7 7 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7890438

7890438 Stock #: UW18585A

UW18585A VIN: 4S4BSFNC1J3359328

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Magnetite Grey Metallic

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Variable / CVT

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 76,177 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Spoiler Panoramic Sunroof Heated Exterior Mirrors Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tachometer Safety Traction Control Stability Control Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) DUAL AIRBAG Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Mechanical Power Steering Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel Windows Rear Defroster Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Convenience tilt steering Seating Leather Interior Additional Features Auto Dimming Mirrors Navigation System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.