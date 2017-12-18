Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Subaru Outback

94,500 KM

Details Description Features

$27,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$27,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

Contact Seller
2018 Subaru Outback

2018 Subaru Outback

3.6 R Limited AWD w/ EyeSight Pkg w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Sunroof, Nav

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Subaru Outback

3.6 R Limited AWD w/ EyeSight Pkg w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Sunroof, Nav

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

  1. 9991742
  2. 9991742
  3. 9991742
  4. 9991742
  5. 9991742
  6. 9991742
  7. 9991742
  8. 9991742
  9. 9991742
  10. 9991742
  11. 9991742
  12. 9991742
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$27,990

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
94,500KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9991742
  • Stock #: 18711
  • VIN: 4S4BSFNC1J3260430

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 94,500 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee. Disclosure: Was involved in an accident on 12/18/2017 with an estimated $1003.34 of damage. On which a $1218 claim was made.

Vehicle Features

Seating

Leather Seats

Exterior

Power Sunroof
Power Tailgate

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Interior

Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver seat memory
Dual-zone automatic climate control

Safety

BACKUP CAMERA
Rear Cross-Traffic Alert

Additional Features

Navigation
HARMAN KARDON AUDIO
Heated Side Mirrors
USB & AUX Input
Lane Keep Assist
Blind-spot detection
4-way power passenger seat
High Beam Assist
Reverse Automatic Braking
steering wheel-mounted controls
Keyless Entry w/ Push Button Start
Subaru Rear/Side Vehicle Detection
Leather Wrapped Steering & Shifter
EyeSight Package
10-Way Power Driver’s Seat w/ Lumbar Support
Driver Assist Technology
8” Touch-Screen Display

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Clutch

2019 Kia Sorento LX ...
 152,000 KM
$18,490 + tax & lic
2017 Subaru Forester...
 122,939 KM
$20,490 + tax & lic
2019 Hyundai Elantra...
 99,000 KM
$22,490 + tax & lic

Email Clutch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

Call Dealer

647-559-XXXX

(click to show)

647-559-3297

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory