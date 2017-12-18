$27,990+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
647-559-3297
2018 Subaru Outback
3.6 R Limited AWD w/ EyeSight Pkg w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Sunroof, Nav
Location
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$27,990
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9991742
- Stock #: 18711
- VIN: 4S4BSFNC1J3260430
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 94,500 KM
Vehicle Description
Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee. Disclosure: Was involved in an accident on 12/18/2017 with an estimated $1003.34 of damage. On which a $1218 claim was made.
