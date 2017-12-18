2018 Subaru Outback

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$27,990 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 9 4 , 5 0 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 9991742

9991742 Stock #: 18711

18711 VIN: 4S4BSFNC1J3260430

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Mileage 94,500 KM

Vehicle Features Seating Leather Seats Exterior Power Sunroof Power Tailgate Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Android Auto Apple CarPlay Interior Heated Steering Wheel Heated rear seats HEATED FRONT SEATS Driver seat memory Dual-zone automatic climate control Safety BACKUP CAMERA Rear Cross-Traffic Alert Additional Features Navigation HARMAN KARDON AUDIO Heated Side Mirrors USB & AUX Input Lane Keep Assist Blind-spot detection 4-way power passenger seat High Beam Assist Reverse Automatic Braking steering wheel-mounted controls Keyless Entry w/ Push Button Start Subaru Rear/Side Vehicle Detection Leather Wrapped Steering & Shifter EyeSight Package 10-Way Power Driver’s Seat w/ Lumbar Support Driver Assist Technology 8” Touch-Screen Display

