Menu
Account
Sign In

2018 Subaru STI SPORT-TECH, AWD, LOTS OF UPGRADES, NAV

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Subaru STI SPORT-TECH, AWD, LOTS OF UPGRADES, NAV

Location

Platinum Cars Leasing

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

  1. 4420047
  2. 4420047
  3. 4420047
  4. 4420047
  5. 4420047
  6. 4420047
  7. 4420047
  8. 4420047
  9. 4420047
  10. 4420047
  11. 4420047
  12. 4420047
  13. 4420047
  14. 4420047
  15. 4420047
  16. 4420047
  17. 4420047
  18. 4420047
  19. 4420047
Contact Seller

$37,800

+ taxes & licensing

  • CALL
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4420047
  • Stock #: PC5202
  • VIN: JF1VA2W65J9827683
Exterior Colour
CRYSTAL WHITE PEARL
Interior Colour
Carbon Black
Body Style
Sedan
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Manual / Standard
Doors
4-door
STI | SPORT-TECH MANUAL | AWD | NAVIGATION | HARMAN/KARDON AUDIO SYSTEM | LOTS OF UPGRADES | ONE OWNER | LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE | CLEAN CARFAX











For a third of the price, this is a Porsche 911 fighter. Excellent handling almost in any terrain with high performance. The WRX STI features a 305-hp turbocharged 2.5-litre boxer engine with the Driver Controlled Center Differential All-Wheel Drive.







This STI has more advantages with its Brembo performance braking system, 18" Alloy Wheels, front and rear limited-slip differentials and high-performance sport-tuned suspension. It comes in a Sleek White exterior and Black interior, which is easy for maintenance. Also, it includes Upgrade Headers and Downpipe. Upgrade AdvanRacing Forged rims. Upgrade COBB, Intake Very Immaculate Car!!!







Enjoy the SUBARU STARLINK 7.0" Multimedia Screen that includes Pandora, iHeart Radio, Stitcher, SiriusXM, SIRI Eyes-Free, HD Radio, iTunes tagging and Aha smartphone app integration to make your ride more entertaining and less stressful. For other comfort amenities, STI offers Alcantara leather-trimmed upholstery with red bolster accents (available only on STI), USB Port/iPod Control, Bluetooth, 3.5mm Aux Jack, STARLINK Safety Plus Enabled, Dual-zone Climate Control, Reverse Camera, STI Sport-Design Electroluminescent Gauges and Power Seats & Groups.









WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on all vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and have our own leasing company - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of over 200 of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle. This vehicle can be certified from $699 plus taxes. As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification available from $699 plus tax. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED! Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!
Safety
  • Traction Control
  • Stability Control
  • Power Brakes
  • Child Safety Door Locks
  • Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Clock
  • External temperature display
  • Cupholders: Front
  • Electroluminescent instrumentation
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
  • Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Compass
  • Trip Computer
Comfort
  • Cargo Area Light
  • Ambient Lighting
  • Air filtration
Additional Features
  • hood scoop
  • Retained Accessory Power
  • digital odometer
  • Energy absorbing steering column
  • FRONT SPOILER
  • Radio data system
  • Driver Information System
  • Braking Assist
  • Rear spoiler: Wing
  • Push-Button Start
  • speed sensitive volume control
  • Electronic brakeforce distribution
  • Cornering brake control
  • Emergency interior trunk release
  • Radio: AM/FM
  • Safety brake pedal system
  • Multi-function display
  • Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
  • Front Suspension Classification: Independent
  • One-Touch Windows: 1
  • ABS: 4-wheel
  • Front airbags: dual
  • Gauge: tachometer
  • Side airbags: front
  • Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
  • Steering wheel trim: leather
  • Wheels: alloy
  • Front air conditioning zones: dual
  • Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
  • Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
  • Knee airbags: driver
  • Side curtain airbags: front
  • Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor
  • Antenna type: diversity
  • In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback
  • Front brake type: ventilated disc
  • Rear brake type: ventilated disc
  • Floor mat material: carpet
  • Floor mats: front
  • Overhead console: front
  • Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
  • Reading lights: front
  • Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic
  • Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
  • 4WD type: full time
  • Center differential: mechanical
  • Limited slip differential: center
  • Rear spoiler color: body-color
  • Warnings and reminders: lamp failure low fuel engine oil coolant
  • Rear seatbelts: 3-point
  • Seatbelt force limiters: front
  • Driver seat power adjustments: height
  • Front headrests: adjustable
  • Rear headrests: adjustable
  • Rear seat folding: split
  • Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench
  • 2-stage unlocking doors
  • Front shock type: gas
  • Front spring type: coil
  • Rear shock type: gas
  • Rear spring type: coil
  • Rear suspension classification: independent
  • Wireless data link: Bluetooth
  • Spare tire size: temporary
  • Total speakers: 8
  • Storage: door pockets
  • Door handle color: body-color
  • Front bumper color: body-color
  • Mirror color: body-color
  • Rear bumper color: body-color
  • Fuel economy display: MPG
  • Side mirrors: heated
  • Child seat anchors: LATCH system
  • Driver seat: heated
  • Passenger seat: heated
  • Spare wheel type: steel
  • Front suspension type: lower control arms
  • Satellite radio: SiriusXM ready
  • Shift knob trim: leather
  • Center console: front console with armrest and storage
  • Exhaust tip color: stainless-steel
  • Premium brand: harman/kardon
  • Subwoofer: 1
  • Locking differential: center
  • Camera system: rearview
  • Anti-theft system: alarm with remote
  • Floor material: carpet
  • Passenger seat manual adjustments: reclining
  • Rear suspension type: double wishbone
  • Front wipers: variable intermittent
  • Hill holder control
  • Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth
  • Power windows: lockout button
  • Grille color: black
  • Window trim: black
  • Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams
  • Crumple zones: front
  • Front brake diameter: 13.0
  • Heated windshield wiper rests
  • Exhaust: quad tip
  • Seatbelt warning sensor: front
  • Driver assistance app: roadside assistance
  • Real time traffic
  • Assist handle: front
  • Upholstery: leather-trimmed
  • Painted brake calipers
  • Courtesy lights: door
  • Drive mode selector
  • Side mirror adjustments: manual folding
  • Rearview monitor: in dash
  • Power door locks: anti-lockout
  • Turns lock-to-lock: 2.5
  • Electronic messaging assistance: voice operated
  • Moonroof / Sunroof: anti-trapping
  • Battery: maintenance-free
  • Tuned suspension: sport
  • Tire type: summer performance
  • Additional key: removable valet
  • Blind spot safety: sensor/alert
  • Power windows: safety reverse
  • Door sill trim: stainless steel
  • Headlights: LED
  • Exterior entry lights: security approach lamps
  • Parking brake trim: leather
  • Axle ratio: 4.11
  • Premium brakes: Brembo
  • Armrests: rear center with cupholders
  • Front seat type: Recaro
  • Front struts: inverted
  • Impact sensor: fuel cut-off
  • Headlight bezel color: black
  • Cross traffic alert: rear
  • Trip odometer: 2
  • Satellite communications: voice guided directions
  • Watts: 440
  • Navigation app: Traffic Data
  • Power outlet(s): two 12V front
  • Multi-function remote: panic alarm
  • Internet radio app: AHA
  • Rear brake diameter: 12.4
  • Foot pedal trim: aluminum alloy
  • Bumper detail: front underguard
  • Steering ratio: 13.0
  • Front stabilizer bar: diameter 24 mm
  • Rear stabilizer bar: diameter 20 mm
  • Door trim: leatherette
  • Impact absorbing seats: dual front
  • Emergency locking retractors: driver
  • Window defogger: rear
  • Underbody spoiler
  • Upholstery accents: contrast stitching
  • Alternator: 110 amps
  • Dash trim: simulated carbon fiber
  • Connected in-car apps: SiriusXM Travel Link
  • Infotainment: STARLINK
  • Navigation system: memory card
  • Instrument cluster screen size: 4.2 in.
  • Infotainment screen size: 7 in.
  • Smart device app function: lock operation
  • Rearview mirror: manual day/night

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Platinum Cars Leasing

2017 Jaguar 35t PREM...
 0 KM
$39,800 + tax & lic
2018 Lexus 350L, 7 P...
 0 KM
$51,800 + tax & lic
2009 Chevrolet Z06, ...
 0 KM
$43,800 + tax & lic
Platinum Cars Leasing

Platinum Cars Leasing

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

416-510-XXXX

(click to show)

416-510-3333

Send A Message