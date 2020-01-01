2018 Subaru STI SPORT-TECH, AWD, LOTS OF UPGRADES, NAV

STI | SPORT-TECH MANUAL | AWD | NAVIGATION | HARMAN/KARDON AUDIO SYSTEM | LOTS OF UPGRADES | ONE OWNER | LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE | CLEAN CARFAX























For a third of the price, this is a Porsche 911 fighter. Excellent handling almost in any terrain with high performance. The WRX STI features a 305-hp turbocharged 2.5-litre boxer engine with the Driver Controlled Center Differential All-Wheel Drive.















This STI has more advantages with its Brembo performance braking system, 18" Alloy Wheels, front and rear limited-slip differentials and high-performance sport-tuned suspension. It comes in a Sleek White exterior and Black interior, which is easy for maintenance. Also, it includes Upgrade Headers and Downpipe. Upgrade AdvanRacing Forged rims. Upgrade COBB, Intake Very Immaculate Car!!!















Enjoy the SUBARU STARLINK 7.0" Multimedia Screen that includes Pandora, iHeart Radio, Stitcher, SiriusXM, SIRI Eyes-Free, HD Radio, iTunes tagging and Aha smartphone app integration to make your ride more entertaining and less stressful. For other comfort amenities, STI offers Alcantara leather-trimmed upholstery with red bolster accents (available only on STI), USB Port/iPod Control, Bluetooth, 3.5mm Aux Jack, STARLINK Safety Plus Enabled, Dual-zone Climate Control, Reverse Camera, STI Sport-Design Electroluminescent Gauges and Power Seats & Groups.



















WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on all vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and have our own leasing company - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.















Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of over 200 of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle. This vehicle can be certified from $699 plus taxes. As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification available from $699 plus tax. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED! Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Safety Traction Control

Stability Control

Power Brakes

Child Safety Door Locks

Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Convenience Cruise Control

Clock

External temperature display

Cupholders: Front

Electroluminescent instrumentation Exterior Daytime Running Lights

TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM

Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside Media / Nav / Comm Compass

Trip Computer Comfort Cargo Area Light

Ambient Lighting

Air filtration

Additional Features hood scoop

Retained Accessory Power

digital odometer

Energy absorbing steering column

FRONT SPOILER

Radio data system

Driver Information System

Braking Assist

Rear spoiler: Wing

Push-Button Start

speed sensitive volume control

Electronic brakeforce distribution

Cornering brake control

Emergency interior trunk release

Radio: AM/FM

Safety brake pedal system

Multi-function display

Front Seatbelts: 3-Point

Front Suspension Classification: Independent

One-Touch Windows: 1

ABS: 4-wheel

Front airbags: dual

Gauge: tachometer

Side airbags: front

Steering wheel mounted controls: audio

Steering wheel trim: leather

Wheels: alloy

Front air conditioning zones: dual

Front air conditioning: automatic climate control

Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger

Knee airbags: driver

Side curtain airbags: front

Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor

Antenna type: diversity

In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback

Front brake type: ventilated disc

Rear brake type: ventilated disc

Floor mat material: carpet

Floor mats: front

Overhead console: front

Power steering: variable/speed-proportional

Reading lights: front

Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic

Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating

4WD type: full time

Center differential: mechanical

Limited slip differential: center

Rear spoiler color: body-color

Warnings and reminders: lamp failure low fuel engine oil coolant

Rear seatbelts: 3-point

Seatbelt force limiters: front

Driver seat power adjustments: height

Front headrests: adjustable

Rear headrests: adjustable

Rear seat folding: split

Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench

2-stage unlocking doors

Front shock type: gas

Front spring type: coil

Rear shock type: gas

Rear spring type: coil

Rear suspension classification: independent

Wireless data link: Bluetooth

Spare tire size: temporary

Total speakers: 8

Storage: door pockets

Door handle color: body-color

Front bumper color: body-color

Mirror color: body-color

Rear bumper color: body-color

Fuel economy display: MPG

Side mirrors: heated

Child seat anchors: LATCH system

Driver seat: heated

Passenger seat: heated

Spare wheel type: steel

Front suspension type: lower control arms

Satellite radio: SiriusXM ready

Shift knob trim: leather

Center console: front console with armrest and storage

Exhaust tip color: stainless-steel

Premium brand: harman/kardon

Subwoofer: 1

Locking differential: center

Camera system: rearview

Anti-theft system: alarm with remote

Floor material: carpet

Passenger seat manual adjustments: reclining

Rear suspension type: double wishbone

Front wipers: variable intermittent

Hill holder control

Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth

Power windows: lockout button

Grille color: black

Window trim: black

Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams

Crumple zones: front

Front brake diameter: 13.0

Heated windshield wiper rests

Exhaust: quad tip

Seatbelt warning sensor: front

Driver assistance app: roadside assistance

Real time traffic

Assist handle: front

Upholstery: leather-trimmed

Painted brake calipers

Courtesy lights: door

Drive mode selector

Side mirror adjustments: manual folding

Rearview monitor: in dash

Power door locks: anti-lockout

Turns lock-to-lock: 2.5

Electronic messaging assistance: voice operated

Moonroof / Sunroof: anti-trapping

Battery: maintenance-free

Tuned suspension: sport

Tire type: summer performance

Additional key: removable valet

Blind spot safety: sensor/alert

Power windows: safety reverse

Door sill trim: stainless steel

Headlights: LED

Exterior entry lights: security approach lamps

Parking brake trim: leather

Axle ratio: 4.11

Premium brakes: Brembo

Armrests: rear center with cupholders

Front seat type: Recaro

Front struts: inverted

Impact sensor: fuel cut-off

Headlight bezel color: black

Cross traffic alert: rear

Trip odometer: 2

Satellite communications: voice guided directions

Watts: 440

Navigation app: Traffic Data

Power outlet(s): two 12V front

Multi-function remote: panic alarm

Internet radio app: AHA

Rear brake diameter: 12.4

Foot pedal trim: aluminum alloy

Bumper detail: front underguard

Steering ratio: 13.0

Front stabilizer bar: diameter 24 mm

Rear stabilizer bar: diameter 20 mm

Door trim: leatherette

Impact absorbing seats: dual front

Emergency locking retractors: driver

Window defogger: rear

Underbody spoiler

Upholstery accents: contrast stitching

Alternator: 110 amps

Dash trim: simulated carbon fiber

Connected in-car apps: SiriusXM Travel Link

Infotainment: STARLINK

Navigation system: memory card

Instrument cluster screen size: 4.2 in.

Infotainment screen size: 7 in.

Smart device app function: lock operation

Rearview mirror: manual day/night

