Disclosure: Was involved in an accident on 08/03/2018 with an estimated $2347.58 of damage. On which a $2348 claim was made.

2018 Tesla Model 3

82,000 KM

Details Description Features

$30,990

+ tax & licensing
2018 Tesla Model 3

Long Range w/ Autopilot, Bluetooth, Dual Zone A/C

2018 Tesla Model 3

Long Range w/ Autopilot, Bluetooth, Dual Zone A/C

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$30,990

+ taxes & licensing

82,000KM
Used
VIN 5YJ3E1EA9JF023382

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 26898
  • Mileage 82,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Disclosure: Was involved in an accident on 08/03/2018 with an estimated $2347.58 of damage. On which a $2348 claim was made.

Vehicle Features

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Interior

Navigation
WIRELESS CHARGING

Comfort

Dual Zone A/C

Additional Features

GLASS ROOF
Front & Rear Heated Seats
Side Cameras
Autopilot
Sentry Mode

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

2018 Tesla Model 3