2018 TESLA MODEL 3 LONG RANGE AWD | DUAL MOTOR AWD | ENHANCED AUTO PILOT | LONG RANGE BATTERY | PREMIUM PACKAGE | 360 CAMERAS | HEATED FRONT AND BACK SEATS | DIGITAL DASH | NAVIAGATION | BACK UP CAMERA | ELECTRIC VEHICLE | PEARL WHITE MULTI-COAT PAINT | 19 INCH WHEELS | CANADIAN VEHICLE
Tesla was the manafacturer that realy set the electric car market trend and Model 3 is the car that really enhanced Teslas place in the car industry as a giant. This is the 2018 Telsa Model 3 that comes with the Long Range batttery and it is Dual Motor which means it is All Wheel Drive vehicle. The Long Range battery increases the approximate range to 498 kilomaters. On top of that this is also the Dual Motor vehicle. On motor powers the front wheels, one powers the rear wheels which means this is AWD vehicle. This setup makes sure that this 4,000 pound vehicle can reach 0-60 mph time in just 4.0 seconds.
This Model 3 comes in Pearl White Exterior colour and 19 Inch Sport wheels. The interior is kept in very minimalist design. The Black Leather Seats are complimented with Wood Trim on the dash and the large infotarinemnt display from which you will control all the features of the car. One of those features is the Enhanced Autopilot ($6,600 option). This feature will use all the cameras and sensors around the car to give you the best experience of the car driving itself. Another feature that right now is in BETA phase but still accessable is the Summon, the car will be able to pull out of the parking lot and drive to your location at the parking lot.
You will also be able to choose between differnet accelaration modes; Chill and Standad. Or different steering modes: Comfort, Standard and Sport.
Your passengers will experience the drive with the huge Panormaic Roof and they will always be warm with the Heated seats in the Front and Back. The infotainmnet system also comes with differnet apps, game and other funtions that Tesla keeps updating.
