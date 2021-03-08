2018 Tesla Model 3

Vehicle Features

Safety Traction Control Stability Control Power Brakes Child Safety Door Locks Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Exterior Tinted Glass TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Convenience Cruise Control Clock Remote Engine Start External temperature display Cupholders: Front Media / Nav / Comm Trip Odometer Compass Power Options Power Steering Wheel Windows Privacy Glass Comfort HEATED Cargo Area Light Ambient Lighting Air filtration Powertrain Engine Immobilizer

Additional Features Rear 3 Wood Carpet 2 Retained Accessory Power STEERING WHEEL Trunk release PERIMETER ALARM Rear Stabilizer Bar Front stabilizer bar digital odometer driver seat side mirrors auto on/off USB Radio data system Driver Information System Braking Assist Rear spoiler: Lip 12 door pockets Electronic Parking Brake voice control Electronic brakeforce distribution HD Radio Touch screen display Emergency interior trunk release power folding Front Seatbelts: 3-Point Front Suspension Classification: Independent rearview Post-Collision Safety System Vehicle and Key Memory ABS: 4-wheel Anti-theft system: alarm Front airbags: dual Front seat type: bucket Side airbags: front Side mirror adjustments: power Steering wheel mounted controls: audio Front air conditioning zones: dual Front air conditioning: automatic climate control Rear vents: second row Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger Side curtain airbags: front Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor Front brake type: ventilated disc Rear brake type: ventilated disc Floor mat material: carpet Floor mats: front One-touch windows: 4 Power steering: variable/speed-proportional Reading lights: front Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating 4WD type: full time Rear spoiler color: body-color Rear seatbelts: 3-point Seatbelt force limiters: front Rear seat folding: split Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench 2-stage unlocking doors Front spring type: coil Front suspension type: double wishbone Rear spring type: coil Rear suspension classification: independent Rear suspension type: multi-link Wireless data link: Bluetooth Tire type: all season Regenerative braking system Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener Front bumper color: body-color Rear bumper color: body-color Child seat anchors: LATCH system Driver seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar Driver seat: heated Passenger seat: heated Upholstery: leatherette Front wipers: rain sensing Power windows: remotely operated Knee airbags: dual front Power outlet(s): 12V front Parking sensors: front Front struts Center console: front console with armrest and storage Easy entry: power driver seat Power activated trunk/hatch: open Impact sensor: battery disconnect Side mirrors: auto-dimming Antenna type: element Steering wheel: power tilt and telescopic Multi-functional information center Wheels: aluminum Rear brake diameter: 13.2 Front brake diameter: 14.0 Hill holder control Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth Power windows: lockout button Grille color: black Taillights: LED Automatic hazard warning lights Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams Crumple zones: front Front headrests: integrated Seatbelt warning sensor: front Total speakers: 15 Rear headrests: fixed Window trim: chrome Daytime running lights: LED Emergency locking retractors: front Drive mode selector Rearview monitor: in dash Navigation system: touch screen display Camera system: front Cargo cover: hard Blind spot safety: sensor/alert Rear struts Electric charge cord: 240 volt Electric motor battery type: lithium ion Door handle color: chrome Mirror color: body-color with chrome accents Power door locks: auto-locking Passenger seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar Floor material: cargo area carpet Front shock type: twin-tube gas Rear shock type: twin-tube gas Headlights: LED Moonroof / Sunroof: panoramic Armrests: rear center with cupholders Storage: accessory hook Interior accents: metallic-tone Front fog lights: LED Wifi: hotspot compatible Multi-function remote: panic alarm Pre-collision warning system: audible warning Lane deviation sensors variable intermittent Wheel covers: full Window defogger: rear Fuel economy display: range Center console trim: leatherette Warnings and reminders: low battery Smart device app function: horn/light operation Pedestrian Detection Internet radio app: TuneIn Tire fill alert Rearview mirror: auto-dimming Door trim: faux suede Automatic emergency braking: front proximity entry system multi-function auto delay off visual warning height reclining lock operation maintenance status rear folding reverse gear tilt voice operated speed sensitive safety reverse vehicle location Traffic sign recognition: adaptive speed limiting maintenance scheduling front pedestrian Steering wheel trim: leatherette Exterior entry lights: approach lamps Navigation data: real time traffic Radio: FM Memorized settings: 10 driver Axle ratio: 9.00 Electric motor charging time (240V): 10 hours Electric Motor HP: 346 Electric Motor Power Output (Kilowatts): 258 Electric Motor Torque: 389 EV battery capacity: 75 kWh Electric motor miles per charge: 310 Infotainment screen size: 15 in. Dash camera: front recording rear recording side recording security event/collision alert window operation

