Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Tesla Model 3

70,500 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Cars Inc.

416-510-3333

Contact Seller
2018 Tesla Model 3

2018 Tesla Model 3

Long Range, DUAL MOTOR, ENHANCED AUTOPILOT, HEATED

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Tesla Model 3

Long Range, DUAL MOTOR, ENHANCED AUTOPILOT, HEATED

Location

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

  1. 6688184
  2. 6688184
  3. 6688184
  4. 6688184
  5. 6688184
  6. 6688184
  7. 6688184
  8. 6688184
  9. 6688184
  10. 6688184
  11. 6688184
  12. 6688184
  13. 6688184
  14. 6688184
  15. 6688184
  16. 6688184
  17. 6688184
  18. 6688184
  19. 6688184
  20. 6688184
  21. 6688184
  22. 6688184
  23. 6688184
  24. 6688184
  25. 6688184
  26. 6688184
  27. 6688184
  28. 6688184
  29. 6688184
  30. 6688184
  31. 6688184
  32. 6688184
  33. 6688184
  34. 6688184
  35. 6688184
  36. 6688184
  37. 6688184
  38. 6688184
  39. 6688184
  40. 6688184
  41. 6688184
  42. 6688184
  43. 6688184
  44. 6688184
  45. 6688184
  46. 6688184
  47. 6688184
  48. 6688184
  49. 6688184
  50. 6688184
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

70,500KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6688184
  • Stock #: PC6607
  • VIN: 5YJ3E1EB6JF107619

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PC6607
  • Mileage 70,500 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 TESLA MODEL 3 LONG RANGE AWD | DUAL MOTOR AWD | ENHANCED AUTO PILOT | LONG RANGE BATTERY | PREMIUM PACKAGE | 360 CAMERAS | HEATED FRONT AND BACK SEATS | DIGITAL DASH | NAVIAGATION | BACK UP CAMERA | ELECTRIC VEHICLE | PEARL WHITE MULTI-COAT PAINT | 19 INCH WHEELS | CANADIAN VEHICLE







Tesla was the manafacturer that realy set the electric car market trend and Model 3 is the car that really enhanced Teslas place in the car industry as a giant. This is the 2018 Telsa Model 3 that comes with the Long Range batttery and it is Dual Motor which means it is All Wheel Drive vehicle. The Long Range battery increases the approximate range to 498 kilomaters. On top of that this is also the Dual Motor vehicle. On motor powers the front wheels, one powers the rear wheels which means this is AWD vehicle. This setup makes sure that this 4,000 pound vehicle can reach 0-60 mph time in just 4.0 seconds.







This Model 3 comes in Pearl White Exterior colour and 19 Inch Sport wheels. The interior is kept in very minimalist design. The Black Leather Seats are complimented with Wood Trim on the dash and the large infotarinemnt display from which you will control all the features of the car. One of those features is the Enhanced Autopilot ($6,600 option). This feature will use all the cameras and sensors around the car to give you the best experience of the car driving itself. Another feature that right now is in BETA phase but still accessable is the Summon, the car will be able to pull out of the parking lot and drive to your location at the parking lot.







You will also be able to choose between differnet accelaration modes; Chill and Standad. Or different steering modes: Comfort, Standard and Sport.







Your passengers will experience the drive with the huge Panormaic Roof and they will always be warm with the Heated seats in the Front and Back. The infotainmnet system also comes with differnet apps, game and other funtions that Tesla keeps updating.







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
Child Safety Door Locks
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Tinted Glass
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Cruise Control
Clock
Remote Engine Start
External temperature display
Cupholders: Front
Trip Odometer
Compass
Power Steering Wheel
Privacy Glass
HEATED
Cargo Area Light
Ambient Lighting
Air filtration
Engine Immobilizer
Rear
3
Wood
Carpet
2
Retained Accessory Power
STEERING WHEEL
Trunk release
PERIMETER ALARM
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Front stabilizer bar
digital odometer
driver seat
side mirrors
auto on/off
USB
Radio data system
Driver Information System
Braking Assist
Rear spoiler: Lip
12
door pockets
Electronic Parking Brake
voice control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
HD Radio
Touch screen display
Emergency interior trunk release
power folding
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
rearview
Post-Collision Safety System
Vehicle and Key Memory
ABS: 4-wheel
Anti-theft system: alarm
Front airbags: dual
Front seat type: bucket
Side airbags: front
Side mirror adjustments: power
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Rear vents: second row
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Side curtain airbags: front
Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Rear brake type: ventilated disc
Floor mat material: carpet
Floor mats: front
One-touch windows: 4
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Reading lights: front
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
4WD type: full time
Rear spoiler color: body-color
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Rear seat folding: split
Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench
2-stage unlocking doors
Front spring type: coil
Front suspension type: double wishbone
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Tire type: all season
Regenerative braking system
Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener
Front bumper color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Driver seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar
Driver seat: heated
Passenger seat: heated
Upholstery: leatherette
Front wipers: rain sensing
Power windows: remotely operated
Knee airbags: dual front
Power outlet(s): 12V front
Parking sensors: front
Front struts
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
Easy entry: power driver seat
Power activated trunk/hatch: open
Impact sensor: battery disconnect
Side mirrors: auto-dimming
Antenna type: element
Steering wheel: power tilt and telescopic
Multi-functional information center
Wheels: aluminum
Rear brake diameter: 13.2
Front brake diameter: 14.0
Hill holder control
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth
Power windows: lockout button
Grille color: black
Taillights: LED
Automatic hazard warning lights
Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams
Crumple zones: front
Front headrests: integrated
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Total speakers: 15
Rear headrests: fixed
Window trim: chrome
Daytime running lights: LED
Emergency locking retractors: front
Drive mode selector
Rearview monitor: in dash
Navigation system: touch screen display
Camera system: front
Cargo cover: hard
Blind spot safety: sensor/alert
Rear struts
Electric charge cord: 240 volt
Electric motor battery type: lithium ion
Door handle color: chrome
Mirror color: body-color with chrome accents
Power door locks: auto-locking
Passenger seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar
Floor material: cargo area carpet
Front shock type: twin-tube gas
Rear shock type: twin-tube gas
Headlights: LED
Moonroof / Sunroof: panoramic
Armrests: rear center with cupholders
Storage: accessory hook
Interior accents: metallic-tone
Front fog lights: LED
Wifi: hotspot compatible
Multi-function remote: panic alarm
Pre-collision warning system: audible warning
Lane deviation sensors
variable intermittent
Wheel covers: full
Window defogger: rear
Fuel economy display: range
Center console trim: leatherette
Warnings and reminders: low battery
Smart device app function: horn/light operation
Pedestrian Detection
Internet radio app: TuneIn
Tire fill alert
Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
Door trim: faux suede
Automatic emergency braking: front
proximity entry system
multi-function
auto delay off
visual warning
height
reclining
lock operation
maintenance status
rear folding
reverse gear tilt
voice operated
speed sensitive
safety reverse
vehicle location
Traffic sign recognition: adaptive speed limiting
maintenance scheduling
front pedestrian
Steering wheel trim: leatherette
Exterior entry lights: approach lamps
Navigation data: real time traffic
Radio: FM
Memorized settings: 10 driver
Axle ratio: 9.00
Electric motor charging time (240V): 10 hours
Electric Motor HP: 346
Electric Motor Power Output (Kilowatts): 258
Electric Motor Torque: 389
EV battery capacity: 75 kWh
Electric motor miles per charge: 310
Infotainment screen size: 15 in.
Dash camera: front recording
rear recording
side recording
security event/collision alert
window operation

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Platinum Cars Inc.

2017 Jaguar F-PACE 3...
 51,435 KM
$44,800 + tax & lic
2020 Jaguar F-Type R...
 26,731 KM
$82,800 + tax & lic
2018 Porsche Cayenne...
 60,497 KM
$66,800 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Platinum Cars Inc.

Platinum Cars Inc.

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

Call Dealer

416-510-XXXX

(click to show)

416-510-3333

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory