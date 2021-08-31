2018 Tesla Model X

$126,800 + taxes & licensing 1 1 , 3 3 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Pearl White Multi-Coat

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Stock # PC7518

Mileage 11,330 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Stability Control Power Brakes Child Safety Door Locks Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Exterior Tinted Glass Rear Privacy Glass Interior Cruise Control Compass TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer driver seat Ambient Lighting Air filtration Media / Nav / Comm Trip Odometer HD Radio Suspension Air Suspension Convenience Clock External temperature display Cupholders: Front Power Options Power Steering Wheel Comfort Climate Control HEATED Mechanical Rear Stabilizer Bar Additional Features Rear Split 3 Wood Carpet 2 Ride Control Retained Accessory Power STEERING WHEEL Trunk release Front stabilizer bar digital odometer 14 side mirrors auto on/off liftgate USB Radio data system Driver Information System Braking Assist Rear door type: Power liftgate Lumbar Roll Stability Control trailer stability control Electronic Parking Brake voice control Electronic brakeforce distribution Touch screen display 4 Emergency interior trunk release Audio system power folding Front Seatbelts: 3-Point Front Suspension Classification: Independent rearview Post-Collision Safety System ABS: 4-wheel Anti-theft system: alarm Front airbags: dual Front seat type: bucket Side airbags: front Side mirror adjustments: power Steering wheel mounted controls: audio Front air conditioning zones: dual Front air conditioning: automatic climate control Rear vents: second row Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger Side curtain airbags: front Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor Front brake type: ventilated disc Rear brake type: ventilated disc Floor mat material: carpet Floor mats: front One-touch windows: 4 Power steering: variable/speed-proportional Reading lights: front Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating 4WD type: full time Rear spoiler color: body-color Rear seatbelts: 3-point Seatbelt force limiters: front Driver seat power adjustments: height Passenger seat power adjustments: height Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench 2-stage unlocking doors Front shock type: gas Front suspension type: double wishbone Rear shock type: gas Rear suspension classification: independent Rear suspension type: multi-link Wireless data link: Bluetooth Regenerative braking system Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area Storage: door pockets Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener Liftgate window: fixed Front bumper color: body-color Rear bumper color: body-color Child seat anchors: LATCH system Driver seat: heated Passenger seat: heated Driver adjustable suspension: height Front spring type: pneumatic Rear spring type: pneumatic Self leveling suspension Front wipers: rain sensing Power windows: remotely operated Knee airbags: dual front Parking sensors: front Front struts Suspension control: electronic Center console: front console with armrest and storage Easy entry: power driver seat Impact sensor: battery disconnect Side mirrors: auto-dimming Antenna type: element Steering wheel: power tilt and telescopic Multi-functional information center Wheels: aluminum Front brake diameter: 14.0 Front brake width: 1.26 Hill holder control Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth Total speakers: 9 Power windows: lockout button Taillights: LED Automatic hazard warning lights Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams Crumple zones: front Front headrests: integrated Seatbelt warning sensor: front Rear headrests: fixed Rear brake width: 1.1 Window trim: chrome Daytime running lights: LED Emergency locking retractors: front Painted brake calipers Drive mode selector Rearview monitor: in dash Navigation system: touch screen display Rear brake diameter: 14.4 Camera system: front Tire type: summer performance Cargo cover: hard Blind spot safety: sensor/alert Rear struts Grille color: black with chrome accents Electric charge cord: 240 volt Electric motor battery type: lithium ion Door handle color: chrome Mirror color: body-color with chrome accents Rear seat folding: flat Power door locks: auto-locking Multi-function remote: proximity entry system Floor material: cargo area carpet Upholstery: premium cloth Headlights: LED Interior accents: metallic-tone Watts: 240 Rear seat: sliding Rear spoiler: electronically controlled Wifi: hotspot compatible Side door type: gull-wing Pre-collision warning system: audible warning Foot pedal trim: alloy Lane deviation sensors Rear moonroof / sunroof: fixed glass variable intermittent Dash trim: leatherette Door trim: leatherette Laminated glass: infrared-reflecting Window defogger: rear Fuel economy display: range Center console trim: leatherette Warnings and reminders: low battery Trailer hitch: receiver hitch Trailer wiring: 4-pin Electric motor charging time (240V): 12 hours Upholstery accents: leatherette Axle ratio: 9.73 Customizable instrument cluster Smart device app function: horn/light operation Pedestrian Detection Instrument cluster screen size: 12.3 in. Internet radio app: TuneIn Tire fill alert Rearview mirror: auto-dimming Sunshade: windshield Rear seat power adjustments: reclining Automatic emergency braking: front multi-function auto delay off visual warning reclining lock operation maintenance status reverse gear tilt voice operated 12V front safety reverse vehicle location Traffic sign recognition: adaptive speed limiting maintenance scheduling front pedestrian LED rear center Steering wheel trim: leatherette Exterior entry lights: approach lamps Navigation data: real time traffic Radio: FM Memorized settings: 10 driver Dash camera: front recording rear recording side recording security event/collision alert window operation Power Closing Electric Motor Torque: 713 Infotainment screen size: 17 in. Electric Motor HP: 532 Electric motor miles per charge: 289 Electric Motor Power Output (Kilowatts): 397 EV battery capacity: 100 kWh Turns lock-to-lock: 2.0

