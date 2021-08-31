+ taxes & licensing
2018 TESLA MODEL X P100D | AWD | AUTOPILOT | LUDICROUS MODE | NAVIGATION | 7 PASSENGER | BACKUP CAMERA | POWER SEATS | HEATED FRONT AND REAR SEATS | HEATED STEERING WHEEL | BLIND SPOT ASSIST | PLUG-IN FAST CHARGE | RAIN SENSOR | REAR BUCKET SEATS | REAR PARKING AID | MEMORY SEATS | WIFI | KEYLESS ENTRY | KEYLESS START | LANE DEPARTURE WARNING | CRUISE CONTROL | LEATHER SEATS | BRAKE ASSIST | CLEAN CARFAX | LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE
The Model X was the second car that Tesla announced to join their line-up and everyone greeted it with great pleasure. The Model X is listed under the SUV segment and it truly fits that description. This Model X P100D is a 7 Passenger SUV that also has ample of storage room in frunk and trunk area. The P100D is the most powerful Model X car. The dual motors with the "Ludicrous Mode" can take this 5000 pound SUV to 100km/h in just 2.9 seconds. Not only it is very fast but the Model X is also considered to be the safest SUV on the market right now, it is the only SUV to receive a 5-star rating in every category from NHTSA. This P100D comes in a Pearl White Exterior Color and a White Leather Interior Color.
There are a multitude of sensors and cameras subtly integrated throughout the exterior, and they monitor for all sorts of hazards. Using the follow function on the smartphone app, the Model X can even creep out of a tight parking spot on its own if needed. The centerpiece of the Model X cockpit is the 17-inch touchscreen that is flanked by the only two buttons on the dashboard: the hazard lights and the glove box release. This is the access port to all the cars features, and the driver to control and configure the car to an incredible degree. When you first get in the car, you can enter your name and create what is essentially a user profile. It remembers all your settings, from seats, to mirrors, to even how far you like the doors to open.
The Tesla Model X has been designed for occupant safety with the front trunk acting as a crumple zone, while the floor-mounted battery lowers the center of gravity and stiffens the body against side impacts. Active safety tech includes collision avoidance and automatic emergency braking. The Model X also comes with a medical grade HEPA filter that removes pollen, bacteria, viruses, and pollution.
WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.
Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.
As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!
Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!
