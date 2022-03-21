$46,988+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$46,988
+ taxes & licensing
Shaw Automotive Group
416-766-8244
2018 Toyota 4Runner
2018 Toyota 4Runner
4WD TRD OFF ROAD
Location
Shaw Automotive Group
2336 St. Clair Avenue West, Toronto, ON M6N 1K8
416-766-8244
Certified + E-Tested
This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
Sale
$46,988
+ taxes & licensing
70,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8792099
- VIN: JTEBU5JR5J5550889
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 70,000 KM
Vehicle Description
SHAWAUTOMOTIVE GROUP A TORONTO BASED TOYOTA/TORONTO LEXUS DEALER DIVSION / CALL 4167665591 OR CELL 4169306465 .
SERVING THE BLOOR WEST VILLAGE /LAMBTON/KINGSWAY/ ETOBICOKE /TORONOT GTA TOYOTA LEXUS DEALER
OPEN M TO F 11 AM TO 3 PM
Vehicle Features
TRD OFF ROAD
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Warranty Available
Balance of Factory Warranty
CD Player
Bluetooth
Android Auto
Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
