2018 Toyota 4Runner

70,000 KM

$46,988

+ tax & licensing
$46,988

+ taxes & licensing

Shaw Automotive Group

416-766-8244

2018 Toyota 4Runner

2018 Toyota 4Runner

4WD TRD OFF ROAD

2018 Toyota 4Runner

4WD TRD OFF ROAD

Location

Shaw Automotive Group

2336 St. Clair Avenue West, Toronto, ON M6N 1K8

416-766-8244

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

Sale

$46,988

+ taxes & licensing

70,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8792099
  • VIN: JTEBU5JR5J5550889

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 70,000 KM

Vehicle Description

SHAWAUTOMOTIVE GROUP A TORONTO BASED TOYOTA/TORONTO  LEXUS DEALER DIVSION  / CALL 4167665591 OR CELL 4169306465 . 

SERVING THE BLOOR WEST VILLAGE /LAMBTON/KINGSWAY/ ETOBICOKE /TORONOT GTA TOYOTA LEXUS DEALER 

 

OPEN M TO F 11 AM TO 3 PM 

Vehicle Features

TRD OFF ROAD
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Warranty Available
Balance of Factory Warranty
CD Player
Bluetooth
Android Auto
Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Shaw Automotive Group

Shaw Automotive Group

2336 St. Clair Avenue West, Toronto, ON M6N 1K8

416-766-8244

416-930-6465
