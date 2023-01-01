Menu
2018 Toyota C-HR

56,130 KM

Details

$25,890

+ tax & licensing
$25,890

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

2018 Toyota C-HR

2018 Toyota C-HR

XLE w/ Bluetooth, Dynamic Cruise, A/C

2018 Toyota C-HR

XLE w/ Bluetooth, Dynamic Cruise, A/C

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$25,890

+ taxes & licensing

56,130KM
Used
  Listing ID: 10240431
  Stock #: 19838
  VIN: NMTKHMBXXJR064823

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Red
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Mileage 56,130 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Keyless Entry
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Safety

BACKUP CAMERA
Hill assist control

Comfort

Dual Zone A/C

Convenience

Power Heated Mirrors
Dynamic Radar Cruise Control

Seating

60/40 rear split seat

Exterior

Automatic High Beam

Additional Features

Aux input
USB port
Lane Departure
Toyota Safety Sense
Pre-Collision System w/Pedestrian Detection
Start Safety System
12v Power Port
4.2" TFT Information Display
Alert w/Steering Assist
7" Touch Panel

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

