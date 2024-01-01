Menu
Keyless Entry, 7 Touchscreen, Steering Wheel Mounted Controls and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2018 Toyota C-HR include:

Keyless Entry
7 Touchscreen
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
LED Daytime Running Lights
Automatic High Beam
USB Port
Dual-Zone A/C
Aux Input

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages. 

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 36097

2018 Toyota C-HR

43,594 KM

Details Description Features

$21,590

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

XLE w/ Heated Front Seats, Rearview Cam, Dual-Zone A/C

Watch This Vehicle

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
43,594KM
VIN NMTKHMBX4JR061657

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 43,594 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.

Keyless Entry, 7" Touchscreen, Steering Wheel Mounted Controls and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2018 Toyota C-HR include:

Keyless Entry
7" Touchscreen
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
LED Daytime Running Lights
Automatic High Beam
USB Port
Dual-Zone A/C
Aux Input

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 36097

Vehicle Features

Interior

Keyless Entry
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rearview Camera
7" Touchscreen

Power Options

12v power outlet

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Convenience

Power Heated Mirrors
Dynamic Radar Cruise Control

Safety

LED DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS

Exterior

Automatic High Beam

Additional Features

Aux input
USB port
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Dual-Zone A/C
Power Windows & Door Locks
Lane Departure Alert w/ Steering Assist
Pre-Collision System w/ Pedestrian Detection
Start Safety System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Clutch

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

Call Dealer

647-559-XXXX

(click to show)

647-559-3297

2018 Toyota C-HR