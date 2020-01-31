Menu
2018 Toyota C-HR

2018 Toyota C-HR

Ken Shaw Toyota Scion

2336 St Clair Avenue West, Toronto, ON M6N 1K8

1-888-750-4112

$21,698

  • 37,229KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4668948
  • Stock #: 16872A
  • VIN: NMTKHMBX2JR023053
Silver
Dark Grey
SUV / Crossover
Gasoline
Front Wheel Drive
Variable / CVT
4-door

Recent Arrival! *Detailed*, *Service History*, *Value Market Pricing*. CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents Grey 2018 Toyota C-HR XLE FWD CVT 2.0L I4 DOHC 16V We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! Enjoy your purchase, we are the longest-standing Toyota Dealership in Toronto and the GTA, offering New Toyotas, Pre-Owned Vehicles, Toyota Certified Pre-Owned Cars and more. We are truly Family Run, Customer Driven!

  • Traction Control
  • Stability Control
  • Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
  • DUAL AIRBAG
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Air Conditioning
  • Telescoping Steering Wheel
  • Cruise Control
  • tilt steering
  • Spoiler
  • Tachometer
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Rear Defroster
  • Auto Dimming Mirrors
  • Heated Exterior Mirrors

