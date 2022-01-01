2018 Toyota C-HR

$26,999 + taxes & licensing 6 9 , 4 0 7 K M Used Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 8089945

8089945 Stock #: T18832A

T18832A VIN: NMTKHMBX1JR012643

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Maroon

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Variable / CVT

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 69,407 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Stability Control Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) DUAL AIRBAG Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tachometer Mechanical Power Steering Exterior Spoiler Heated Exterior Mirrors Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel Windows Rear Defroster Convenience tilt steering Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Additional Features Auto Dimming Mirrors

