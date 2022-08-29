2018 Toyota C-HR

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$24,950 + taxes & licensing 7 7 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9152782

9152782 Stock #: 276xx276

276xx276 VIN: NMTKHMBX5JR001239

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Variable / CVT

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 77,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Daytime Running Lights Brake Assist Stability Control Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Lane Departure Warning Front Head Air Bag Rear Side Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Lane Keeping Assist Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Seats Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Trip Computer Leather Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Audio Controls Rear Bench Seat Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Cargo shade Convenience Keyless Entry Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio MP3 Player Bluetooth Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Heated Seats Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Exterior Alloy Wheels Rear Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Temporary spare tire Warranty Warranty Available Comfort Climate Control Additional Features Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.