2018 Toyota Camry

59,908 KM

Details

$22,990

+ tax & licensing
$22,990

+ taxes & licensing

647-559-3297

2018 Toyota Camry

2018 Toyota Camry

SE w/ Rearview Cam, Bluetooth, A/C

2018 Toyota Camry

SE w/ Rearview Cam, Bluetooth, A/C

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$22,990

+ taxes & licensing

59,908KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10627053
  • Stock #: 23314
  • VIN: 4T1B11HK4JU018783

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 59,908 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee. Disclosure: Was involved in an accident on 10/15/2022 with an estimated $15320.66 of damage. On which a $18211 claim was made.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Vehicle Stability Control
Rearview Camera

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Keyless Entry
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
6 Speakers

Comfort

A/C

Seating

Power Driver Seat

Convenience

Power Heated Mirrors
Dynamic Radar Cruise Control

Additional Features

Aux input
USB port
Lane Departure Alert
Steering Assist
7" Touch Panel Display

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

