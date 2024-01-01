Menu
Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee. Disclosure: Has an active recall with code #CANRC6 as of 11/17/2021.

2018 Toyota Camry

133,236 KM

Details Description Features

$22,990

+ tax & licensing
2018 Toyota Camry

LE Upgrade w/ Backup Cam, Bluetooth, Heated Front Seats

2018 Toyota Camry

LE Upgrade w/ Backup Cam, Bluetooth, Heated Front Seats

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$22,990

+ taxes & licensing

133,236KM
Used
VIN 4T1B11HK7JU519490

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 133,236 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Interior

Garage door opener
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Auto-Dimming Rear View Mirror
Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Auxiliary input jack

Safety

BACKUP CAMERA
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross-Traffic Alert

Seating

Power Driver Seat

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Convenience

Dynamic Radar Cruise Control

Additional Features

Keyless entry w/trunk release
SMART KEY SYSTEM
Power Windows/Locks
Steering Wheel w/Audio Controls
Lane Change Assist
Qi Wireless Charging
USB Input Port
8” Touch Panel Display Audio

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2018 Toyota Camry