2018 Toyota Camry

56,300 KM

Details Description Features

$24,990

+ tax & licensing
2018 Toyota Camry

LE w/ Upgrade Pkg w/ Apple CarPlay, Heated Front Seats, Dual-Zone A/C

2018 Toyota Camry

LE w/ Upgrade Pkg w/ Apple CarPlay, Heated Front Seats, Dual-Zone A/C

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$24,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
56,300KM
VIN 4T1B11HK6JU059240

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 56,300 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee. Disclosure: January 3rd 2019 - Glass Record - $730.00

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Driver's Seat

Interior

Garage door opener
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Auto-Dimming Rear View Mirror
Apple CarPlay

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Safety

Rearview Camera
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross-Traffic Alert

Convenience

Dynamic Radar Cruise Control

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Aux input
Keyless entry w/trunk release
USB port
SMART KEY SYSTEM
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Star Safety System
Dual-Zone A/C
Power Windows & Door Locks
Lane Change Assist
Qi Wireless Charging
Pre-Collision System
Toyota Safety Sense
8" Touchscreen
Lane Departure Alert w/ Steering Assist & Road Edge Detection
Pedestrian & Bicycle Detection

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-XXXX

647-559-3297

$24,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

2018 Toyota Camry