JUST ARRIVED!!!, Clean Carfax, LOADED WITH FEATURES, Tinted windows, cruise control, lane assist, Remote starter, Bluetooth audio/phone, heated seats, and so much more. act fast wont last, priced to sell, $18488 + hst & lic.

**Select Auto has financing options for good credit, no credit or poor credit. No Credit = NO PROBLEM!! Drop by our Etobicoke Dealership & get your approval arranged we have a car for you!! Prefer a particular vehicle not in our inventory? We will source that perfect car, truck or SUV, family owned & operated for 25 + years with in-house service facilities. Follow our Instagram & like us on Facebook we want to hear from you call or txt (416) 841-7058 today**

2018 Toyota Camry

151,245 KM

$18,488

+ tax & licensing
2018 Toyota Camry

AUTO

2018 Toyota Camry

AUTO

Select Auto Centre Ltd.

6 Namco Rd., Toronto, ON M9W 1M5

416-841-7058

Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$18,488

+ taxes & licensing

Used
151,245KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 4T1B11HK9JU613760

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 151,245 KM

Vehicle Description

JUST ARRIVED!!!, Clean Carfax, LOADED WITH FEATURES, Tinted windows, cruise control, lane assist, Remote starter, Bluetooth audio/phone, heated seats, and so much more. act fast wont last, priced to sell, $18488 + hst & lic.

**Select Auto has financing options for good credit, no credit or poor credit. No Credit = NO PROBLEM!! Drop by our Etobicoke Dealership & get your approval arranged we have a car for you!! Prefer a particular vehicle not in our inventory? We will source that perfect car, truck or SUV, family owned & operated for 25 + years with in-house service facilities. Follow our Instagram & like us on Facebook we want to hear from you call or txt (416) 841-7058 today**

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Select Auto Centre Ltd.

Select Auto Centre Ltd.

Select Auto Centre Ltd.

6 Namco Rd., Toronto, ON M9W 1M5
$18,488

+ taxes & licensing

Select Auto Centre Ltd.

416-841-7058

2018 Toyota Camry