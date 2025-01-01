$22,990+ tax & licensing
2018 Toyota Camry
LE w/ Upgrade Pkg. w/ Heated Front Seats, Rearview Camera, Cruise Control
2018 Toyota Camry
LE w/ Upgrade Pkg. w/ Heated Front Seats, Rearview Camera, Cruise Control
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$22,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
28,000KM
VIN 4T1B11HK3JU111181
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 28,000 KM
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to clutch.ca to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Touchscreen Display , Aux Input , RearVents and more!
The top features for this 2018 Toyota Camry include:
Touchscreen Display
Aux Input
RearVents
SOS Call Support
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Lane Assist
Garage Door Opener
Push Button Start
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 43261
Vehicle Features
Interior
Keyless Entry
Garage door opener
Adaptive Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
WIRELESS CHARGING PAD
Power Options
Power Driver's Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Comfort
Dual Zone A/C
Mechanical
Push Button Start
Safety
Rearview Camera
Exterior
Auto Headlights
Additional Features
Aux input
USB port
Lane Assist
12V outlet
Touchscreen Display
Power Side Mirrors
SOS Call Support
Rear Vents
2018 Toyota Camry