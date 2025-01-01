Menu
Account
Sign In
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Front Heated Seats, Climate Control, Dual Zone Front Climate Control and more!<br> <br>Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.<br> <br>The top features for this car include:<br> <br>Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror<br>Front Heated Seats<br>Climate Control<br>Dual Zone Front Climate Control<br>Auxiliary Audio Input<br>Bluetooth Music<br>Touchscreen Display<br>Cruise Control<br>Adaptive Cruise Control<br>Integrated Garage Door Opener<br>12V Outlet<br>Wireless Charging<br>USB Input<br>Push Button Start<br>Lane Departure Warning<br>Blindspot Sensors<br>Rear Cross Traffic Alert<br>Driver Attention Alert<br>Sunroof<br>Panoramic Sunroof<br>Automatic High Beams<br>Rear View Camera<br>Rear Parking Sensors<br>Power Driver Seat<br>Power Passenger Seat<br>Ambient Lighting<br> <br>Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.<br> <br>Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. <br> <br>Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.<br> <br>Peace of mind - 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.<br> <br>Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.<br> <br>100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.<br> <br>Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees.<br> <br>Previous Provincial Registrations:<br>Ontario<br> <br>Stock # 64526

2018 Toyota Camry

125,000 KM

Details Description Features

$24,590

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Toyota Camry

XSE w/ Heated Front Seats, Rearview Camera, Cruise Control

Watch This Vehicle
12884813

2018 Toyota Camry

XSE w/ Heated Front Seats, Rearview Camera, Cruise Control

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$24,590

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
125,000KM
VIN 4T1B61HK6JU100600

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 64526
  • Mileage 125,000 KM

Vehicle Description

NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Front Heated Seats, Climate Control, Dual Zone Front Climate Control and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this car include:

Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front Heated Seats
Climate Control
Dual Zone Front Climate Control
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bluetooth Music
Touchscreen Display
Cruise Control
Adaptive Cruise Control
Integrated Garage Door Opener
12V Outlet
Wireless Charging
USB Input
Push Button Start
Lane Departure Warning
Blindspot Sensors
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Driver Attention Alert
Sunroof
Panoramic Sunroof
Automatic High Beams
Rear View Camera
Rear Parking Sensors
Power Driver Seat
Power Passenger Seat
Ambient Lighting

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 64526

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Adaptive Cruise Control
Integrated Garage Door Opener
Rear View Camera
Ambient Lighting
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front heated seats
WIRELESS CHARGING

Power Options

Power Passenger Seat

Exterior

Sunroof
Panoramic Sunroof

Comfort

Climate Control

Safety

Rear Parking Sensors
Lane Departure Warning
Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Seating

Power Driver Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

Auxiliary Audio Input

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

12V outlet
USB Input
Touchscreen Display
Blindspot Sensors
Driver Attention Alert
Dual Zone Front Climate control
Bluetooth Music

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Clutch

Used 2018 Mazda MAZDA3 GT for sale in Bedford, NS
2018 Mazda MAZDA3 GT 86,000 KM $18,790 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan Crew for sale in Bedford, NS
2019 Dodge Grand Caravan Crew 100,840 KM $23,990 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Hyundai Elantra GT Sport for sale in Bedford, NS
2018 Hyundai Elantra GT Sport 70,300 KM $16,990 + tax & lic

Email Clutch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

Call Dealer

647-559-XXXX

(click to show)

647-559-3297

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$24,590

+ taxes & licensing>

Clutch

647-559-3297

2018 Toyota Camry