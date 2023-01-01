2018 Toyota Corolla

$18,999 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 3 1 , 0 8 5 K M Used

Listing ID: 10003691

10003691 Stock #: N83025A

N83025A VIN: 2T1BURHE3JC995771

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Coupe

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Variable / CVT

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 31,085 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Stability Control Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) DUAL AIRBAG Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tachometer Rear Defroster tilt steering AM/FM Stereo Mechanical Power Steering Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Exterior Heated Exterior Mirrors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.