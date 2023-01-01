Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Toyota Corolla

64,000 KM

Details Description Features

$23,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$23,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

Contact Seller
2018 Toyota Corolla

2018 Toyota Corolla

XSE w/ Bluetooth, Backup Cam, Sunroof

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Toyota Corolla

XSE w/ Bluetooth, Backup Cam, Sunroof

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

  1. 10126254
  2. 10126254
  3. 10126254
  4. 10126254
  5. 10126254
  6. 10126254
  7. 10126254
  8. 10126254
  9. 10126254
  10. 10126254
  11. 10126254
  12. 10126254
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$23,990

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
64,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10126254
  • Stock #: 19562
  • VIN: 2T1BURHE5JC972833

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 64,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Keyless Entry
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Universal Garage Door Opener
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Eco indicator
7" Touchscreen

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
6 Speakers

Safety

BACKUP CAMERA

Comfort

A/C

Seating

Power Driver Seat
60/40 rear split seat

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Windows

POWER MOONROOF

Convenience

Power Heated Mirrors
Dynamic Radar Cruise Control

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

USB Ports
Smart Keyless Entry
Toyota Safety Sense
Pre-Collision System w/Pedestrian Detection
Lane Departure Alert w/Steering Assist

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Clutch

2022 Hyundai Tucson ...
 12,761 KM
$51,590 + tax & lic
2017 Mazda CX-5 GT T...
 53,574 KM
$27,490 + tax & lic
2019 Volkswagen Jett...
 73,100 KM
$20,490 + tax & lic

Email Clutch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

Call Dealer

647-559-XXXX

(click to show)

647-559-3297

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory