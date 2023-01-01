2018 Toyota Corolla

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$23,990
64,000 KM Used

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 64,000 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Keyless Entry Heated Steering Wheel HEATED FRONT SEATS Universal Garage Door Opener Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror Eco indicator 7" Touchscreen Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls 6 Speakers Safety BACKUP CAMERA Comfort A/C Seating Power Driver Seat 60/40 rear split seat Mechanical Push Button Start Windows POWER MOONROOF Convenience Power Heated Mirrors Dynamic Radar Cruise Control Security Automatic High Beams Additional Features USB Ports Smart Keyless Entry Toyota Safety Sense Pre-Collision System w/Pedestrian Detection Lane Departure Alert w/Steering Assist

