2018 Toyota Corolla

85,000 KM

$21,990

+ tax & licensing
$21,990

+ taxes & licensing

647-559-3297

2018 Toyota Corolla

2018 Toyota Corolla

LE w/ Bluetooth, Backup Cam, Cruise Control

2018 Toyota Corolla

LE w/ Bluetooth, Backup Cam, Cruise Control

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$21,990

+ taxes & licensing

85,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10150593
  • Stock #: 19673
  • VIN: 2T1BURHE2JC092284

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 85,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee. Disclosure: Was involved in an accident on 12/23/2020 with an estimated $8946.58 of damage. On which a $9608 claim was made.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Keyless Entry
Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Eco indicator

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
6 Speakers

Safety

BACKUP CAMERA

Convenience

Power Heated Mirrors
Dynamic Radar Cruise Control

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Aux input
USB port
Toyota Safety Sense
Pre-Collision System w/Pedestrian Detection
Lane Departure Alert w/Steering Assist
6.1" Touchscreen

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-XXXX

647-559-3297

