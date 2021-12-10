Menu
Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee. Disclosure: Was involved in an accident on 10/12/2021 with an estimated $0 of damage. On which a $9686 claim was made. Was involved in an accident on 02/10/2023 with an estimated $0 of damage. On which a $5083 claim was made.

2018 Toyota Corolla

45,253 KM

Details Description Features

$20,490

+ tax & licensing
2018 Toyota Corolla

LE w/ Rearview Cam, Bluetooth, A/C

2018 Toyota Corolla

LE w/ Rearview Cam, Bluetooth, A/C

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$20,490

+ taxes & licensing

45,253KM
Used
VIN 2T1BURHE3JC115572

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 45,253 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Vehicle Stability Control
Rearview Camera

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Keyless Entry
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls

Comfort

A/C

Convenience

Power Heated Mirrors
Dynamic Radar Cruise Control

Additional Features

Aux input
USB port
Lane Departure Alert
Steering Assist
6.1" Touch Panel Display

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

$20,490

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

2018 Toyota Corolla