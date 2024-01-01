$17,990+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2018 Toyota Corolla
LE w/ Upgrade Pkg w/ Heated Front Seats, Moonroof, A/C
2018 Toyota Corolla
LE w/ Upgrade Pkg w/ Heated Front Seats, Moonroof, A/C
Location
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$17,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
118,000KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 2T1BURHE1JC114209
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 118,000 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 6.1 Touchscreen, USB Port , Pre-Collision System and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2018 Toyota Corolla include:
6.1 Touchscreen
USB Port
Pre-Collision System
A/C
Aux Input
Pedestrian Detection
Lane Departure Alert w/ Steering Assist
Heated Front Seats
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 32258
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 6.1 Touchscreen, USB Port , Pre-Collision System and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2018 Toyota Corolla include:
6.1 Touchscreen
USB Port
Pre-Collision System
A/C
Aux Input
Pedestrian Detection
Lane Departure Alert w/ Steering Assist
Heated Front Seats
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 32258
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Interior
Keyless Entry
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rearview Camera
Comfort
A/C
Windows
POWER MOONROOF
Convenience
Dynamic Radar Cruise Control
Security
Automatic High Beams
Additional Features
Aux input
USB port
Pre-Collision System
Pedestrian Detection
Power Locks & Windows
Lane Departure Alert w/ Steering Assist
6.1” Touchscreen
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Clutch
2016 BMW 3 Series 320i xDrive w/ Navigation, Cruise Control, Heated Front Seats 130,618 KM $15,490 + tax & lic
2017 Audi S3 Technik with S-Line Package w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Navigation, Cruise Control 81,000 KM $27,990 + tax & lic
Email Clutch
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch
Ontario
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
Call Dealer
647-559-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$17,990
+ taxes & licensing
Clutch
647-559-3297
2018 Toyota Corolla