Menu
Account
Sign In
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.<br> <br>NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 6.1 Touchscreen, USB Port , Pre-Collision System and more!<br> <br>Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.<br> <br>The top features for this 2018 Toyota Corolla include:<br> <br>6.1 Touchscreen<br>USB Port<br>Pre-Collision System<br>A/C<br>Aux Input<br>Pedestrian Detection<br>Lane Departure Alert w/ Steering Assist<br>Heated Front Seats<br> <br>Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.<br> <br>Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages. <br> <br>Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.<br> <br>Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.<br> <br>Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.<br> <br>100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.<br> <br>Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.<br> <br>Previous Provincial Registrations:<br>Ontario<br> <br>Stock # 32258

2018 Toyota Corolla

118,000 KM

Details Description Features

$17,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Toyota Corolla

LE w/ Upgrade Pkg w/ Heated Front Seats, Moonroof, A/C

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Toyota Corolla

LE w/ Upgrade Pkg w/ Heated Front Seats, Moonroof, A/C

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$17,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
118,000KM
VIN 2T1BURHE1JC114209

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 118,000 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.

NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 6.1 Touchscreen, USB Port , Pre-Collision System and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2018 Toyota Corolla include:

6.1 Touchscreen
USB Port
Pre-Collision System
A/C
Aux Input
Pedestrian Detection
Lane Departure Alert w/ Steering Assist
Heated Front Seats

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 32258

Vehicle Features

Interior

Keyless Entry
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rearview Camera

Comfort

A/C

Windows

POWER MOONROOF

Convenience

Dynamic Radar Cruise Control

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Aux input
USB port
Pre-Collision System
Pedestrian Detection
Power Locks & Windows
Lane Departure Alert w/ Steering Assist
6.1” Touchscreen

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Clutch

Used 2016 BMW 3 Series 320i xDrive w/ Navigation, Cruise Control, Heated Front Seats for sale in Toronto, ON
2016 BMW 3 Series 320i xDrive w/ Navigation, Cruise Control, Heated Front Seats 130,618 KM $15,490 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Toyota Corolla Hatchback SE Upgrade w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Dynamic Radar Cruise Control, Heated Front Seats for sale in Toronto, ON
2021 Toyota Corolla Hatchback SE Upgrade w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Dynamic Radar Cruise Control, Heated Front Seats 95,000 KM $22,490 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Audi S3 Technik with S-Line Package w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Navigation, Cruise Control for sale in Toronto, ON
2017 Audi S3 Technik with S-Line Package w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Navigation, Cruise Control 81,000 KM $27,990 + tax & lic

Email Clutch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

Call Dealer

647-559-XXXX

(click to show)

647-559-3297

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$17,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

Contact Seller
2018 Toyota Corolla