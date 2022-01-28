2018 Toyota Corolla

$23,650 + taxes & licensing 4 2 , 0 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8236872

8236872 Stock #: 11471

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gray

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Stock # 11471

Mileage 42,000 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels Spoiler Daytime Running Lights Rear Window Wiper tinted windows Auto On/Off Headlamps Halogen Headlamps Heated Exterior Mirrors Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Trip Odometer Trip Computer Map Lights Navigation System Heated Steering Wheel Digital clock Electronic Compass Inside Hood Release glove box Driver foot rest Front map lights Rear cupholder Digital/Analog Display WiFi Hotspot Safety Traction Control Power Brakes Onstar Back-Up Camera Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Lane Departure Warning Rear child safety locks DUAL AIRBAG Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Sliding Doors Power Sunroof Power Locks Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Rain sensor wipers Mechanical Power Steering Front-wheel drive Seating Heated Seats Split Folding Rear Seats Leather Interior Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel Dual Climate Control Climate Control Windows Rear Defroster Sunroof Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Satellite Radio Integrated roof antenna Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Premium Audio Auto Dimming Mirrors Fully loaded Reverse Park Assist Power Lift Gates Hill Ascent Control Center Arm Rest Steering Wheel Control Voice Command Driver Side Airbag Remote Fuel Cover Release Passenger Airbag On/Off Eco Mode ANTI- THEFT Full Carpet floor Suspension Change

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.