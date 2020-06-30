2018 Toyota Corolla

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$20,990 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 0 0 , 6 0 8 K M Used

Listing ID: 9712486

9712486 Stock #: 17392

17392 VIN: 2T1BURHE0JC120521

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 100,608 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Cruise Control Keyless Entry Automatic climate control HEATED FRONT SEATS Safety Rearview Camera Convenience Dynamic Radar Cruise Control Additional Features USB & AUX PORTS Pre-Collision System Automatic high beams Toyota Safety Sense Pedestrian Detection Lane Departure Alert with Steering Assist Power Locks & Windows 6.1” Touchpanel Display

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.