2018 Toyota Corolla

100,608 KM

Details Description Features

$20,990

+ tax & licensing
$20,990

+ taxes & licensing

647-559-3297

2018 Toyota Corolla

2018 Toyota Corolla

SE

2018 Toyota Corolla

SE

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$20,990

+ taxes & licensing

100,608KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9712486
  • Stock #: 17392
  • VIN: 2T1BURHE0JC120521

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 100,608 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee. Disclosure: Was involved in an accident on 06/30/2020 with an estimated $7129.61 of damage. On which a $7130 claim was made.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Safety

Rearview Camera

Convenience

Dynamic Radar Cruise Control

Additional Features

USB & AUX PORTS
Pre-Collision System
Automatic high beams
Toyota Safety Sense
Pedestrian Detection
Lane Departure Alert with Steering Assist
Power Locks & Windows
6.1” Touchpanel Display

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

