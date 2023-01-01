Menu
2018 Toyota Corolla

57,148 KM

Details Description Features

$22,990

+ tax & licensing
$22,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

2018 Toyota Corolla

2018 Toyota Corolla

CE w/ Rearview Cam, Bluetooth, Lane Departure Alert

2018 Toyota Corolla

CE w/ Rearview Cam, Bluetooth, Lane Departure Alert

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$22,990

+ taxes & licensing

57,148KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9967976
  • Stock #: 18632
  • VIN: 2T1BURHE6JC099934

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 57,148 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee. Disclosure: Has an active recall with code #CANRA2 as of 07/03/2020. Has an active recall with code #CANR98 as of 03/13/2020.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control

Safety

Rearview Camera

Convenience

Dynamic Radar Cruise Control

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

USB & AUX PORTS
Pre-Collision System
Toyota Safety Sense
Pedestrian Detection
Lane Departure Alert with Steering Assist
Power Locks & Windows
6.1” Touch Panel Display

