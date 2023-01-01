Menu
Toronto Best Auto has a 5 star reputation, which we worked hard to achieve.

Our business profile has been in the automotive industry for over 20 years! 

Our in-house mechanic shop takes care of our vehicles needs, making sure they are safe to operate and ready to drive!

We take special care in every single vehicle, treating it like its our own!

All of our safety-certified vehicles come standard with a complete vehicle inspection and a fresh synthetic oil and filter change.

This vehicle is not drivable, not certified. Certification is available for $699.

2018 Toyota Highlander

110,471 KM

$37,999

+ tax & licensing
2018 Toyota Highlander

|AWD| |Hybrid| XLE|

2018 Toyota Highlander

|AWD| |Hybrid| XLE|

Toronto Best Auto

2323 Keele St, Toronto, ON M6M 4A1

416-248-1241

$37,999

+ taxes & licensing

110,471KM
Used
VIN 5TDJGRFHXJS041025

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 041025
  • Mileage 110,471 KM

Vehicle Description

Toronto Best Auto has a 5 star reputation, which we worked hard to achieve.

Our business profile has been in the automotive industry for over 20 years! 

Our in-house mechanic shop takes care of our vehicles needs, making sure they are safe to operate and ready to drive!

We take special care in every single vehicle, treating it like it's our own!

 

All of our safety-certified vehicles come standard with a complete vehicle inspection and a fresh synthetic oil and filter change.

This vehicle is not drivable, not certified. Certification is available for $699.


Vehicle Features

Safety

Brake Assist
Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Driver Knee Airbag and Passenger Cushion Front Airbag
Toyota Safety Sense P and Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Blind Spot Monitor Blind Spot
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert

Interior

Immobilizer
Driver Information Centre
PERIMETER ALARM
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Front Centre Armrest
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Garage door transmitter
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Mini overhead console w/storage
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Headliner/Pillar Ducts
Instrument Panel Bin
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert
Seats w/Leatherette Back Material
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
Distance Pacing
Passenger Seat
10-Way Driver Seat
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance

Convenience

Clock

Exterior

DEEP TINTED GLASS
SPLASH GUARDS
Body-coloured door handles
Front fog lamps
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
Black grille w/chrome surround
LED brakelights
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Tires: P245/60R18 AS -inc: temporary spare tire
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Roof Rack Rails Only
Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Flip-Up Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Black Wheel Well Trim
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Chrome Bumper Insert
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/1 Tow Hook
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

Mechanical

Engine Oil Cooler
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
65 L Fuel Tank
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Hybrid Electric Motor
Battery w/Run Down Protection
Double Wishbone Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
Nickel Metal Hydride Traction Battery
3.542 Axle Ratio
Transmission: Electronically Controlled CVT
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

6 Speakers
Diversity antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Radio w/Seek-Scan
Satellite roof mounted fin antenna

Seating

4-way power adjustable passenger seat

Additional Features

GVWR: 2
Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
Manual Fold Into Floor
2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
3 Manual and Adjustable Head Restraints
Curtain 1st
Speed Compensated Volume Control and Radio Data System
Advanced Voice Recognition
audio auxiliary input jack
Conversation Mirror and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual Recline
Hill Descent Control and Hill Hold Control
Front Vented Discs
Sequential Shift Control and Oil Cooler
Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
AVN premium navigation
Wheels: 18 Aluminum Alloy
Fixed 60-40 Split-Bench Leatherette 3rd Row Seat Front
Heated Front Captain Seats -inc: 8-way power adjustable driver seat
Regenerative 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
multifunctional steering wheel controls
Integrated SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
4 USB CHARGING PORTS
EASYSPEAK
SMS-to-speech and email-to-speech
display of artist
phonebook and streaming audio via Bluetooth
song and album art for connected iPod Gracenotes and SIRI Eyes-Free
Engine: 3.5L 6-Cylinder 24-Valve D-4S DOHC -inc: Variable Valve Timing w/Intelligence VVT-i
battery monitoring system and Hybrid Synergy Drive HSD
839 kgs 6
260 lbs
power driver lumbar support and variable cushion length
Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3/WMA Stereo -inc: 8 display screen

Toronto Best Auto

Toronto Best Auto

2323 Keele St, Toronto, ON M6M 4A1

2018 Toyota Highlander