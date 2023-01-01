$37,999+ tax & licensing
2018 Toyota Highlander
|AWD| |Hybrid| XLE|
2018 Toyota Highlander
|AWD| |Hybrid| XLE|
Location
Toronto Best Auto
2323 Keele St, Toronto, ON M6M 4A1
416-248-1241
$37,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 041025
- Mileage 110,471 KM
Vehicle Description
Toronto Best Auto has a 5 star reputation, which we worked hard to achieve.
Our business profile has been in the automotive industry for over 20 years!
Our in-house mechanic shop takes care of our vehicles needs, making sure they are safe to operate and ready to drive!
We take special care in every single vehicle, treating it like it's our own!
All of our safety-certified vehicles come standard with a complete vehicle inspection and a fresh synthetic oil and filter change.
This vehicle is not drivable, not certified. Certification is available for $699.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Interior
Convenience
Exterior
Mechanical
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Toronto Best Auto
Email Toronto Best Auto
Toronto Best Auto
Call Dealer
416-248-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
416-248-1241