Menu
Account
Sign In
Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee. Disclosure: Has an active recall with code #CANRA2 as of 07/03/2020.

2018 Toyota Highlander

83,600 KM

Details Description Features

$35,490

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Toyota Highlander

Limited AWD w/ Pano Sunroof, Blind Spot, Bluetooth

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Toyota Highlander

Limited AWD w/ Pano Sunroof, Blind Spot, Bluetooth

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

  1. 11425640
  2. 11425640
  3. 11425640
  4. 11425640
  5. 11425640
  6. 11425640
  7. 11425640
  8. 11425640
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$35,490

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
83,600KM
VIN 5TDDZRFH1JS809126

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 83,600 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee. Disclosure: Has an active recall with code #CANRA2 as of 07/03/2020.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
HEATED 2ND ROW SEATS

Exterior

Panoramic Sunroof
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Fog Lamps
Automatic Headlamps
LED rear tail lamps

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
12 Speakers

Seating

HEATED & VENTILATED FRONT SEATS

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Safety

Blind Spot Monitor

Additional Features

USB
Power Front Seats
THREE-ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL
Heated Power mirrors
Rear-Cross Traffic Alert
LED Ambient Lighting
Dynamic Backup Camera
Birds Eye View

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Clutch

Used 2020 BMW 3 Series 330i xDrive w/ Apple CarPlay, Sunroof, Backup Cam for sale in Toronto, ON
2020 BMW 3 Series 330i xDrive w/ Apple CarPlay, Sunroof, Backup Cam 61,798 KM $33,590 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Audi Q5 Progressiv w/ Apple CarPlay, Navigation, Pano Sunroof for sale in Toronto, ON
2021 Audi Q5 Progressiv w/ Apple CarPlay, Navigation, Pano Sunroof 94,401 KM $33,990 + tax & lic
Used 2020 BMW X2 xDrive28i w/ Nav, Sunroof, Bluetooth for sale in Toronto, ON
2020 BMW X2 xDrive28i w/ Nav, Sunroof, Bluetooth 48,200 KM $29,990 + tax & lic

Email Clutch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

Call Dealer

647-559-XXXX

(click to show)

647-559-3297

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$35,490

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

Contact Seller
2018 Toyota Highlander