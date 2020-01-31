Menu
2018 Toyota Highlander

2018 Toyota Highlander

Location

Ken Shaw Toyota Scion

2336 St Clair Avenue West, Toronto, ON M6N 1K8

1-888-750-4112

$32,683

+ taxes & licensing

  • 43,543KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4668951
  • Stock #: 16876A
  • VIN: 5TDBZRFH4JS849434
Exterior Colour
Grey
Interior Colour
Dark Grey
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door

Recent Arrival! *Detailed*, *Service History*, *Value Market Pricing*, AWD. Odometer is 5717 kilometers below market average! CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents Grey 2018 Toyota Highlander LE AWD 8-Speed Automatic 3.5L 6-Cylinder We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! Enjoy your purchase, we are the longest-standing Toyota Dealership in Toronto and the GTA, offering New Toyotas, Pre-Owned Vehicles, Toyota Certified Pre-Owned Cars and more. We are truly Family Run, Customer Driven! Awards: * ALG Canada Residual Value Awards Reviews: * On most aspects of bad-weather confidence, a commanding driving position, comfort, flexibility, and space to spare, the Highlander seems to have impressed owners. Many appreciate the upscale feature content, and the automatic high-beams, and JBL stereo are commonly listed as feature favourites. Many say the standard V6 driveline offers up an ideal blend of performance punch and fuel efficiency. Source: autoTRADER.ca

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • Stability Control
  • Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
  • DUAL AIRBAG
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Telescoping Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • tilt steering
Exterior
  • Spoiler
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
Windows
  • Rear Defroster
Additional Features
  • Heated Exterior Mirrors

