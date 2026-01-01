$12,995+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2018 Toyota Prius Prime
Plug in Hybrid
2018 Toyota Prius Prime
Plug in Hybrid
Location
Lawrence Auto Sales
2025 Wilson Ave West, Toronto, ON M9M 1A9
416-740-7878
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$12,995
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
200,000KM
Good Condition
VIN JTDKARFP4J3084838
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Plug-In Hybrid
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 200,000 KM
Vehicle Description
New arrival , 1 owner trade from franchise dealer with lots of dealer service and well equipped with power group, push start, rear camera, heated steering wheel, lane departure
just in time with surging fuel prices. Great fuel efficiency with around 4.5L /100 kms. Legendary Toyota quality and more. LUBRICO WARRANTY AVAILABLE
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Lawrence Auto Sales
2025 Wilson Ave West, Toronto, ON M9M 1A9
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$12,995
+ taxes & licensing>
Lawrence Auto Sales
416-740-7878
2018 Toyota Prius Prime