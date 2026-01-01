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<p>New arrival , 1 owner trade from franchise dealer with lots of dealer service and well equipped with power group, push start, rear camera, heated steering wheel, lane departure</p><p>just in time with surging fuel prices. Great fuel efficiency with around 4.5L /100 kms. Legendary Toyota quality and more. LUBRICO WARRANTY AVAILABLE</p>

2018 Toyota Prius Prime

200,000 KM

Details Description

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Toyota Prius Prime

Plug in Hybrid

Watch This Vehicle
14220143

2018 Toyota Prius Prime

Plug in Hybrid

Location

Lawrence Auto Sales

2025 Wilson Ave West, Toronto, ON M9M 1A9

416-740-7878

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Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
200,000KM
Good Condition
VIN JTDKARFP4J3084838

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Plug-In Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 200,000 KM

Vehicle Description

New arrival , 1 owner trade from franchise dealer with lots of dealer service and well equipped with power group, push start, rear camera, heated steering wheel, lane departure

just in time with surging fuel prices. Great fuel efficiency with around 4.5L /100 kms. Legendary Toyota quality and more. LUBRICO WARRANTY AVAILABLE

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Lawrence Auto Sales

Lawrence Auto Sales

2025 Wilson Ave West, Toronto, ON M9M 1A9
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$12,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Lawrence Auto Sales

416-740-7878

2018 Toyota Prius Prime