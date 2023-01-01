Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Toyota RAV4

133,247 KM

Details Description Features

$27,490

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$27,490

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

Contact Seller
2018 Toyota RAV4

2018 Toyota RAV4

SE w/ Bluetooth, Backup Cam, Adaptive Cruise

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Toyota RAV4

SE w/ Bluetooth, Backup Cam, Adaptive Cruise

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

  1. 10056414
  2. 10056414
  3. 10056414
  4. 10056414
  5. 10056414
  6. 10056414
  7. 10056414
  8. 10056414
  9. 10056414
  10. 10056414
  11. 10056414
  12. 10056414
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$27,490

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
133,247KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10056414
  • Stock #: 19101
  • VIN: 2T3JFREV3JW698211

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 133,247 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee. Disclosure: 11th May 2019 - Glass Record - $1,113.00

Vehicle Features

Interior

Keyless Entry
Adaptive Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Universal Garage Door Opener
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror

Seating

Leather Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls

Exterior

Power Liftgate
Automatic High Beam

Comfort

Dual Zone A/C

Windows

POWER MOONROOF

Convenience

Power Heated Mirrors

Safety

Rearview Camera
Forward collision alert

Additional Features

Navigation
Aux input
USB port
Collision Avoidance System
Lane Departure Alert
Toyota Safety Sense
Pedestrian Detection System
12v Power Ports
Corrective Lane Assist

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Clutch

2018 Volvo XC90 R-De...
 68,956 KM
$42,990 + tax & lic
2019 Mazda CX-3 GS L...
 69,105 KM
$24,990 + tax & lic
2016 Honda Fit EX w/...
 32,908 KM
$18,990 + tax & lic

Email Clutch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

Call Dealer

647-559-XXXX

(click to show)

647-559-3297

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory