2018 Toyota RAV4

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$27,490 + taxes & licensing 1 3 3 , 2 4 7 K M Used

Listing ID: 10056414

10056414 Stock #: 19101

19101 VIN: 2T3JFREV3JW698211

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 133,247 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Keyless Entry Adaptive Cruise Control Heated Steering Wheel HEATED FRONT SEATS Universal Garage Door Opener Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror Seating Leather Seats Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls Exterior Power Liftgate Automatic High Beam Comfort Dual Zone A/C Windows POWER MOONROOF Convenience Power Heated Mirrors Safety Rearview Camera Forward collision alert Additional Features Navigation Aux input USB port Collision Avoidance System Lane Departure Alert Toyota Safety Sense Pedestrian Detection System 12v Power Ports Corrective Lane Assist

