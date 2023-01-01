2018 Toyota RAV4

Advertised Unfit Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $699

$22,999 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 0 9 , 8 7 4 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 10163271

10163271 Stock #: K16129

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Stock # K16129

Mileage 109,874 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Rearview Camera Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Bluetooth Exterior Automatic Headlights Additional Features Wheel Locks Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.