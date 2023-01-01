2018 Toyota RAV4

$29,488 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 5 7 , 2 8 5 K M Used

Listing ID: 10380771

10380771 Stock #: N82953A

N82953A VIN: 2T3RFREV6JW763782

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Stock # N82953A

Mileage 57,285 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Spoiler Panoramic Sunroof Heated Exterior Mirrors Interior Security System Cruise Control Tachometer Rear Defroster tilt steering AM/FM Stereo Adaptive Cruise Control Safety Traction Control Stability Control Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) DUAL AIRBAG Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Media / Nav / Comm Air Conditioning CD Player Mechanical Power Steering Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel Trim Leather Wrap Wheel

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.