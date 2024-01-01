Menu
Alpine White 2018 Toyota RAV4 LE AWD! Heated Seats / Back Up Camera / Bluetooth And Much More! Contact us to make an appointment and book your test drive or complete your entire transaction 100% online, Its that easy! We are the longest-standing Toyota Dealership in Toronto and the GTA. We are truly Family Run, Customer Driven! To get more information on our inventory please visit our website www.kenshawtoyota.ca or call our sales department 416-766-1155.

2018 Toyota RAV4

80,585 KM

$24,895

+ tax & licensing
2018 Toyota RAV4

2018 Toyota RAV4

Ken Shaw Toyota

2336 St Clair Avenue West, Toronto, ON M6N 1K8

1-888-750-4112

$24,895

+ taxes & licensing

80,585KM
Used
VIN 2T3ZFREV8JW508874

  • Exterior Colour Alpine White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # N83834A
  • Mileage 80,585 KM

Alpine White 2018 Toyota RAV4 LE AWD! Heated Seats / Back Up Camera / Bluetooth And Much More!

Contact us to make an appointment and book your test drive or complete your entire transaction 100% online, It's that easy! We are the longest-standing Toyota Dealership in Toronto and the GTA. We are truly Family Run, Customer Driven! To get more information on our inventory please visit our website www.kenshawtoyota.ca or call our sales department 416-766-1155.

Traction Control
Stability Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Air Conditioning
CD Player

Cruise Control
Tachometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Adaptive Cruise Control

Power Steering

Spoiler
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Telescoping Steering Wheel

Ken Shaw Toyota

Ken Shaw Toyota

2336 St Clair Avenue West, Toronto, ON M6N 1K8

1-888-750-4112

$24,895

+ taxes & licensing

Ken Shaw Toyota

1-888-750-4112

2018 Toyota RAV4