2018 Toyota RAV4

Disclosure: Has an active recall with code #CANRF8 as of 11/01/2023. Was involved in an accident on 11/21/2022 with an estimated $2894.82 of damage. On which a $2929 claim was made.

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
109,800KM
VIN 2T3DFREV0JW754926

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 109,800 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee. Disclosure: Has an active recall with code #CANRF8 as of 11/01/2023. Was involved in an accident on 11/21/2022 with an estimated $2894.82 of damage. On which a $2929 claim was made.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Power Door Locks
Navigation
Heated Front Bucket Seats
Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Seating

Power 8-Way Driver Seat
Driver Seat Memory System

Convenience

Dynamic Radar Cruise Control

Safety

Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Alert w/Steering Assist

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

SMART KEY SYSTEM
Star Safety System
JBL Audio System
Toyota Safety Sense
Power Tilt/Slide Moonroof
Pre-Collision System w/Pedestrian Detection
Power Windows w/Driver Side Auto Up/Down
Heated power-adjustable mirrors
7” Touch Panel Display Audio
Bird’s-Eye-View Camera
USB Input Port/ Auxiliary Input Jack

