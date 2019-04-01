Menu
Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee. Disclosure: Was involved in an accident on 01/04/2019 with an estimated $11155.53 of damage. On which a $11634 claim was made. Was involved in an accident on 10/01/2019 with an estimated $0 of damage. On which a $0 claim was made.

2018 Toyota RAV4

50,526 KM

$27,990

+ tax & licensing
Hybrid SE AWD w/ Nav, Moonroof, Heated Front Seats

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
50,526KM
VIN JTMJJREV9JD226249

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 50,526 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Interior

Keyless Entry
Garage door opener
Navigation
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
7" Touchscreen

Power Options

Power Driver's Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
6-speakers

Exterior

Automatic Headlights
Rain-sensing wipers
LED Headlamps

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Windows

POWER MOONROOF

Convenience

Power Heated Mirrors

Safety

Rearview Camera
LED DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS

Additional Features

Aux input
USB port
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Dual-Zone A/C
SofTex Leather Trimmed Seats

