$22,990+ tax & licensing
2018 Toyota RAV4
XLE AWD w/ Dynamic Radar Cruise Control, Heated Steering Wheel, Dual Zone A/C
2018 Toyota RAV4
XLE AWD w/ Dynamic Radar Cruise Control, Heated Steering Wheel, Dual Zone A/C
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$22,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
133,502KM
VIN 2T3RFREV4JW834946
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 133,502 KM
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Dynamic Radar Cruise Control, Toyota safety sense, Heated Front Seats and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2018 Toyota RAV4 include:
Dynamic Radar Cruise Control
Toyota safety sense
Heated Front Seats
Push Button Start
6.1 Touchscreen
Rearview Camera
USB Port
Power Heated Mirrors
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 32305
Vehicle Features
Interior
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rearview Camera
Power Options
Power Driver's Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Mechanical
Push Button Start
Windows
POWER MOONROOF
Convenience
Power Heated Mirrors
Dynamic Radar Cruise Control
Safety
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Alert w/Steering Assist
Security
Automatic High Beams
Additional Features
Aux input
USB port
SMART KEY SYSTEM
Star Safety System
Dual-Zone A/C
Toyota Safety Sense
Pre-Collision System w/Pedestrian Detection
Power Windows w/Driver Side Auto Up/Down
6.1” Touchscreen
Clutch
Ontario
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
2018 Toyota RAV4