Menu
Account
Sign In
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.<br> <br>NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Dynamic Radar Cruise Control, Toyota safety sense, Heated Front Seats and more!<br> <br>Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.<br> <br>The top features for this 2018 Toyota RAV4 include:<br> <br>Dynamic Radar Cruise Control<br>Toyota safety sense<br>Heated Front Seats<br>Push Button Start<br>6.1 Touchscreen<br>Rearview Camera<br>USB Port<br>Power Heated Mirrors<br> <br>Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.<br> <br>Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages. <br> <br>Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.<br> <br>Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.<br> <br>Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.<br> <br>100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.<br> <br>Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.<br> <br>Previous Provincial Registrations:<br>Ontario<br> <br>Stock # 32305

2018 Toyota RAV4

133,502 KM

Details Description Features

$22,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Toyota RAV4

XLE AWD w/ Dynamic Radar Cruise Control, Heated Steering Wheel, Dual Zone A/C

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Toyota RAV4

XLE AWD w/ Dynamic Radar Cruise Control, Heated Steering Wheel, Dual Zone A/C

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$22,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
133,502KM
VIN 2T3RFREV4JW834946

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 133,502 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.

NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Dynamic Radar Cruise Control, Toyota safety sense, Heated Front Seats and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2018 Toyota RAV4 include:

Dynamic Radar Cruise Control
Toyota safety sense
Heated Front Seats
Push Button Start
6.1 Touchscreen
Rearview Camera
USB Port
Power Heated Mirrors

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 32305

Vehicle Features

Interior

Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rearview Camera

Power Options

Power Driver's Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Windows

POWER MOONROOF

Convenience

Power Heated Mirrors
Dynamic Radar Cruise Control

Safety

Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Alert w/Steering Assist

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Aux input
USB port
SMART KEY SYSTEM
Star Safety System
Dual-Zone A/C
Toyota Safety Sense
Pre-Collision System w/Pedestrian Detection
Power Windows w/Driver Side Auto Up/Down
6.1” Touchscreen

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Clutch

Used 2017 Honda CR-V Touring AWD w/ Moonroof, Nav, Radar Cruise for sale in Bedford, NS
2017 Honda CR-V Touring AWD w/ Moonroof, Nav, Radar Cruise 152,943 KM $21,990 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Toyota 4Runner SR5 V6 4WD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Dynamic Radar Cruise Control, Heated Steering Wheel for sale in Toronto, ON
2023 Toyota 4Runner SR5 V6 4WD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Dynamic Radar Cruise Control, Heated Steering Wheel 24,563 KM $48,590 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Honda Civic Sedan EX w/ Power Moonroof, Backup Cam, Bluetooth for sale in Toronto, ON
2015 Honda Civic Sedan EX w/ Power Moonroof, Backup Cam, Bluetooth 112,963 KM $16,880 + tax & lic

Email Clutch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

Call Dealer

647-559-XXXX

(click to show)

647-559-3297

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$22,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

Contact Seller
2018 Toyota RAV4