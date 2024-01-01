Menu
Account
Sign In
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.<br> <br>NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / 6.1 Touchscreen, USB Port , Aux Input and more!<br> <br>Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.<br> <br>The top features for this 2018 Toyota RAV4 include:<br> <br>6.1 Touchscreen<br>USB Port<br>Aux Input<br>Power Liftgate<br>Bluetooth<br>Keyless Entry<br>Lane Departure Alert w/ Steering Assist<br>Rear Cross-Traffic Alert<br> <br>Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.<br> <br>Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages. <br> <br>Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.<br> <br>Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.<br> <br>Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.<br> <br>100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.<br> <br>Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.<br> <br>Previous Provincial Registrations:<br>Ontario<br> <br>Stock # 35095

2018 Toyota RAV4

45,500 KM

Details Description Features

$26,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Toyota RAV4

XLE AWD w/ Heated Front Seats, Power Moonroof, Dual-Zone A/C

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Toyota RAV4

XLE AWD w/ Heated Front Seats, Power Moonroof, Dual-Zone A/C

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$26,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
45,500KM
VIN 2T3RFREV7JW850834

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 45,500 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.

NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / 6.1" Touchscreen, USB Port , Aux Input and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2018 Toyota RAV4 include:

6.1" Touchscreen
USB Port
Aux Input
Power Liftgate
Bluetooth
Keyless Entry
Lane Departure Alert w/ Steering Assist
Rear Cross-Traffic Alert

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 35095

Vehicle Features

Interior

Keyless Entry
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rearview Camera

Power Options

Power Driver's Seat
12v power outlet

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Exterior

Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Windows

POWER MOONROOF

Convenience

Dynamic Radar Cruise Control

Safety

Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross-Traffic Alert

Additional Features

Aux input
USB port
SMART KEY SYSTEM
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Dual-Zone A/C
Power Windows & Door Locks
Lane Departure Alert w/ Steering Assist
Pre-Collision System w/ Pedestrian Detection
6.1" Touchscreen
Automatic High Beams Star Safety System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Clutch

Used 2018 Nissan Micra SR w/ Rearview Camera, Cruise Control, A/C for sale in Toronto, ON
2018 Nissan Micra SR w/ Rearview Camera, Cruise Control, A/C 60,697 KM $13,990 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Subaru Outback Outdoor XT AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Power Moonroof, Dual-Zone A/C for sale in Toronto, ON
2021 Subaru Outback Outdoor XT AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Power Moonroof, Dual-Zone A/C 67,300 KM $30,890 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Cadillac XT5 Luxury AWD for sale in Toronto, ON
2017 Cadillac XT5 Luxury AWD 120,000 KM $19,990 + tax & lic

Email Clutch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

Call Dealer

647-559-XXXX

(click to show)

647-559-3297

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$26,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

Contact Seller
2018 Toyota RAV4