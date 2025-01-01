Menu
2018 Toyota RAV4

130,631 KM

$18,999

+ tax & licensing
2018 Toyota RAV4

LE MODEL, AWD, HEATED SEATS, REARVIEW CAMERA, LANE

2018 Toyota RAV4

LE MODEL, AWD, HEATED SEATS, REARVIEW CAMERA, LANE

Good Fellows Auto Wholesalers

3675 Keele St. Unit 1B & 2, Toronto, ON M3J 1M6

1 (855) 581-9590

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $799

$18,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
130,631KM
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # K17050
  • Mileage 130,631 KM

Vehicle Description

Special Price Offer!! Don't Miss Out on this Brilliant Silver vehicle that's in excellent condition. It includes options such as: LE MODEL, AWD, HEATED SEATS, REARVIEW CAMERA, LANE DEPARTURE WARNING, ALLOY WHEELS plus Many More! For the list of complete options, click on the feature tab. Although every reasonable efforts is made to ensure the information provided is accurate, however we do not take any responsibility for any errors.

Certification:

Have Good Fellow’s Auto Wholesaler get your vehicle road ready with a Certification package which includes a standard safety certification, complimentary first oil change and expert level detailing before you pick up your vehicle. This vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $799. Taxes and licensing fees are extra.

We Are Proud To Serve Many Clients All Over Ontario such as: Toronto, Markham, Richmond Hill, Mississauga, Etobicoke, Newmarket, Pickering, Whitby, Ajax, North York, Scarborough, Barrie, Orangeville, Waterloo, Milton, Kitchener, Ottawa, London, Kingston, Hamilton, Muskoka and Aurora.

Visit our showroom at GOOD FELLOWS AUTO or go to WWW.GOODFELLOWSAUTO.COM to apply for Financing! 100% APPLICATIONS ACCEPTED, FINANCE ANY CAR, ANY CREDIT - EVEN NO CREDIT! Come visit our ENORMOUS, AIR CONDITIONED showroom this SUMMER and shop with confidence with an impeccable selection of over 150 vehicles in stock. At Good Fellow's Auto, we are GOOD people with GREAT deals. Please note the kilometers may not be exactly the same at the time of purchasing.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Seating

Heated Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Good Fellows Auto Wholesalers

Good Fellows Auto Wholesalers

3675 Keele St. Unit 1B & 2, Toronto, ON M3J 1M6
