Recent Arrival! *Detailed*, *Service History*, *Value Market Pricing*, 2.5L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V. CARFAX Canada One Owner & No Reported Accidents Grey 2018 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid LE+ AWD CVT 2.5L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! Enjoy your purchase, we are the longest-standing Toyota Dealership in Toronto and the GTA, offering New Toyotas, Pre-Owned Vehicles, Toyota Certified Pre-Owned Cars and more. We are truly Family Run, Customer Driven!