2018 Toyota RAV4

Hybrid | AWD | NO ACCIDENTS | ONE OWNER |

2018 Toyota RAV4

Hybrid | AWD | NO ACCIDENTS | ONE OWNER |

Ken Shaw Toyota Scion

2336 St Clair Avenue West, Toronto, ON M6N 1K8

1-888-750-4112

$30,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 68,200KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4663788
  • Stock #: 16870A
  • VIN: JTMRJREV5JD231659
Exterior Colour
Silver
Interior Colour
Dark Grey
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Variable / CVT
Doors
4-door

Recent Arrival! *Detailed*, *Service History*, *Value Market Pricing*, 2.5L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V. CARFAX Canada One Owner & No Reported Accidents Grey 2018 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid LE+ AWD CVT 2.5L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! Enjoy your purchase, we are the longest-standing Toyota Dealership in Toronto and the GTA, offering New Toyotas, Pre-Owned Vehicles, Toyota Certified Pre-Owned Cars and more. We are truly Family Run, Customer Driven!

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Traction Control
  • Stability Control
  • Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
  • DUAL AIRBAG
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Telescoping Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • tilt steering
  • Rain sensor wipers
Exterior
  • Spoiler
Windows
  • Rear Defroster
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
Additional Features
  • Auto Dimming Mirrors
  • Heated Exterior Mirrors

Ken Shaw Toyota Scion

Ken Shaw Toyota Scion

2336 St Clair Avenue West, Toronto, ON M6N 1K8

