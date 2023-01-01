Menu
2018 Toyota RAV4

77,995 KM

Details Description Features

$36,595

+ tax & licensing
Ken Shaw Toyota

1-888-750-4112

HYBRID

Location

Ken Shaw Toyota

2336 St Clair Avenue West, Toronto, ON M6N 1K8

1-888-750-4112

77,995KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9801487
  • VIN: JTMDJREV7JD254113

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # N82788A
  • Mileage 77,995 KM

Vehicle Description

Electric Storm Blue 2018 Toyota Rav4 Hybrid Limited With Navigation / Leather / Sunroof / Push Button Start / Power Tail Gate / Heated Seats / Lane Departure System / Lane Departure System / Parking Distance Control / Driver Memory Seat & More!

Contact us to make an appointment and book your test drive or complete your entire transaction 100% online. Use our online buying platform and shop for your new car in your PJs! With Ken Shaw Express, you can complete your entire buying experience online, much like you would buy anything else online. Of course, we're here to help if you need us. Our Express site allows you to easily search for or configure the car you want and then explore your purchase options; cash, lease or finance. You'll be presented with a fully transparent online deal sheet that includes the price of the car and all associated fees. You will also have the opportunity to purchase warranty and other protection plans. If you would like to proceed with the purchase, you can accept the deal sheet, It's that easy! We are currently open online and by phone. We are the longest-standing Toyota Dealership in Toronto and the GTA. We are truly Family Run, Customer Driven! To get more information on our inventory please visit our website www.kenshawtoyota.ca or call our sales department 416-766-1155.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Panoramic Sunroof
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel

Convenience

Rain sensor wipers

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features

Auto Dimming Mirrors

