2018 Toyota Sienna

2018 Toyota Sienna

Location

Ken Shaw Toyota Scion

2336 St Clair Avenue West, Toronto, ON M6N 1K8

1-888-750-4112

$26,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 40,687KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4668945
  • Stock #: 16172A
  • VIN: 5TDKZ3DC8JS952991
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Beige
Body Style
Minivan / Van
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door

*Detailed*, *Service History*, *Value Market Pricing*, Air Conditioning, Auto High-beam Headlights, Heated Front Captain Seats, Outside temperature display, Remote keyless entry, Speed control. Odometer is 7234 kilometers below market average! Black 2018 Toyota Sienna LE 8 Passenger | HEATED SEATS | FWD 8-Speed Automatic 3.5L V6 We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! Enjoy your purchase, we are the longest-standing Toyota Dealership in Toronto and the GTA, offering New Toyotas, Pre-Owned Vehicles, Toyota Certified Pre-Owned Cars and more. We are truly Family Run, Customer Driven! Certified. Toyota Certified Details: * Special Toyota Financing Rates * 160-point inspection * 6-month / 10,000 km (whichever comes first) 24-hour special roadside assistance * 6-month / 10,000 km Powertrain * Zero Deductible / Complimentary First Oil & Filter Change (6 mos / 8,000 km, whichever comes first) / Warranty Honoured at over 1,500 Toyota Dealers in Canada and the U.S. / CARFAX Vehicle History Reports * 7 days / 1,500 kms Exchange Privilege

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

