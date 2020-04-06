Menu
Account
Sign In

2018 Toyota Sienna

8 PASSENGER

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Toyota Sienna

8 PASSENGER

Location

Ken Shaw Toyota Scion

2336 St Clair Avenue West, Toronto, ON M6N 1K8

1-888-750-4112

  1. 4876107
  2. 4876107
  3. 4876107
  4. 4876107
  5. 4876107
  6. 4876107
  7. 4876107
  8. 4876107
  9. 4876107
  10. 4876107
  11. 4876107
  12. 4876107
  13. 4876107
  14. 4876107
  15. 4876107
  16. 4876107
  17. 4876107
  18. 4876107
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 15,893KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4876107
  • Stock #: 16926A
  • VIN: 5TDKZ3DC0JS955951
Exterior Colour
Grey
Interior Colour
Beige
Body Style
Minivan / Van
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door

Complete your entire transaction 100% online. Use our online buying platform and contact free delivery process and you will have a 100% no risk full refund guarantee. Shop for your new car in your PJs! With Ken Shaw Express, you can complete your entire buying experience online, much like you would buy anything else online. Of course, we're here to help if you need us. Our Express site allows you to easily search for or configure the car you want and then explore your purchase options; cash, lease or finance. You'll be presented with a fully transparent online deal sheet that includes the price of the car and all associated fees. You will also have the opportunity to purchase warranty and other protection plans. If you would like to proceed with the purchase, you can accept the deal sheet and schedule delivery of your new car. It's that easy! We are currently open online and by phone. On delivery, we will bring the vehicle to you in a safe manner. We will sanitize the vehicle, wear gloves, a mask and use a plastic steering wheel wrap and seat covers. We are the longest-standing Toyota Dealership in Toronto and the GTA. We are truly Family Run, Customer Driven! To get more information on our inventory please visit our website www.kenshawtoyota.ca or call our sales department 416-766-1155. *Detailed*, *Service History*, *Value Market Pricing*. Odometer is 28306 kilometers below market average! CARFAX Canada One Owner CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents Grey 2018 Toyota Sienna LE 8 Passenger FWD 8-Speed Automatic 3.5L V6 DOHC 24V

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Ken Shaw Toyota Scion

2020 Toyota Corolla
 18,443 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2016 Toyota Camry
 120,616 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2016 Toyota RAV4 HYB...
 53,779 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
E-Sign Documents
Local Test Drive Delivery
Local Delivery
Find out More

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Ken Shaw Toyota Scion

Ken Shaw Toyota Scion

2336 St Clair Avenue West, Toronto, ON M6N 1K8

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

1-888-750-XXXX

(click to show)

1-888-750-4112

Send A Message