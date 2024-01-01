Menu
Account
Sign In
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.<br> <br>NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / 7 Touchscreen, Aux Input, Smart Key System and more!<br> <br>Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.<br> <br>The top features for this 2018 Toyota Tacoma include:<br> <br>7 Touchscreen<br>Aux Input<br>Smart Key System<br>Keyless Entry<br>Power Sliding Rear Window<br>Star Safety System<br>Heated Front Seats<br>Navigation<br> <br>Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.<br> <br>Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages. <br> <br>Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.<br> <br>Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.<br> <br>Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.<br> <br>100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.<br> <br>Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.<br> <br>Stock # 34602

2018 Toyota Tacoma

120,300 KM

Details Description Features

$36,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Toyota Tacoma

TRD Offroad 4x4 Double Cab w/ Heated Front Seats, Rearview Camera, Nav

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Toyota Tacoma

TRD Offroad 4x4 Double Cab w/ Heated Front Seats, Rearview Camera, Nav

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

  1. 11617305
  2. 11617305
  3. 11617305
  4. 11617305
  5. 11617305
  6. 11617305
  7. 11617305
  8. 11617305
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$36,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
120,300KM
VIN 5TFCZ5AN0JX141945

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Sand
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 120,300 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.

NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / 7" Touchscreen, Aux Input, Smart Key System and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2018 Toyota Tacoma include:

7" Touchscreen
Aux Input
Smart Key System
Keyless Entry
Power Sliding Rear Window
Star Safety System
Heated Front Seats
Navigation

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Stock # 34602

Vehicle Features

Interior

Keyless Entry
Garage door opener
Navigation
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rearview Camera
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
7" Touchscreen

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Windows

Power sliding rear window

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Convenience

Power Heated Mirrors
Dynamic Radar Cruise Control

Safety

LED DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Aux input
USB port
SMART KEY SYSTEM
120v Power outlet
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Star Safety System
Dual-Zone A/C
Power Windows & Door Locks
Lane Departure Alert
Pre-Collision System w/Pedestrian Detection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Clutch

Used 2021 Subaru Outback Outdoor XT AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Power Sunroof, Dual-Zone A/C for sale in Toronto, ON
2021 Subaru Outback Outdoor XT AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Power Sunroof, Dual-Zone A/C 61,991 KM $31,490 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Honda HR-V Sport-B AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Power Moonroof, Dual-Zone A/C for sale in Toronto, ON
2024 Honda HR-V Sport-B AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Power Moonroof, Dual-Zone A/C 26,500 KM $32,490 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Subaru Forester 2.0XT Touring AWD w/ EyeSight Pkg w/ Heated Front Seats, Power Sunroof, Dual-Zone A/C for sale in Toronto, ON
2018 Subaru Forester 2.0XT Touring AWD w/ EyeSight Pkg w/ Heated Front Seats, Power Sunroof, Dual-Zone A/C 79,429 KM $23,990 + tax & lic

Email Clutch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

Call Dealer

647-559-XXXX

(click to show)

647-559-3297

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$36,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

Contact Seller
2018 Toyota Tacoma