$36,990+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2018 Toyota Tacoma
TRD Offroad 4x4 Double Cab w/ Heated Front Seats, Rearview Camera, Nav
2018 Toyota Tacoma
TRD Offroad 4x4 Double Cab w/ Heated Front Seats, Rearview Camera, Nav
Location
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$36,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
120,300KM
VIN 5TFCZ5AN0JX141945
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Sand
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 120,300 KM
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / 7" Touchscreen, Aux Input, Smart Key System and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2018 Toyota Tacoma include:
7" Touchscreen
Aux Input
Smart Key System
Keyless Entry
Power Sliding Rear Window
Star Safety System
Heated Front Seats
Navigation
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Stock # 34602
Vehicle Features
Interior
Keyless Entry
Garage door opener
Navigation
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rearview Camera
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
7" Touchscreen
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Windows
Power sliding rear window
Mechanical
Push Button Start
Convenience
Power Heated Mirrors
Dynamic Radar Cruise Control
Safety
LED DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS
Security
Automatic High Beams
Additional Features
Aux input
USB port
SMART KEY SYSTEM
120v Power outlet
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Star Safety System
Dual-Zone A/C
Power Windows & Door Locks
Lane Departure Alert
Pre-Collision System w/Pedestrian Detection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email Clutch
Clutch
Ontario
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
Call Dealer
647-559-XXXX(click to show)
Clutch
2018 Toyota Tacoma