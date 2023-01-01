$CALL+ tax & licensing
2018 Toyota Yaris
2018 Toyota Yaris
Location
Ken Shaw Toyota
2336 St Clair Avenue West, Toronto, ON M6N 1K8
1-888-750-4112
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
89,437KM
Used
VIN VNKKTUD37JA099303
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Magnetic Grey Metallic
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 89,437 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Exterior
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
Ken Shaw Toyota
2336 St Clair Avenue West, Toronto, ON M6N 1K8
2018 Toyota Yaris