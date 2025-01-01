Menu
YARIS HATCHBACK! AUTO! SUPER LOW KM! ONLY 76800 KM! POWER WINDOWS! POWER LOCKS!

CRUISE CONTROL! A/C! BLUETOOTH! HEATED SEAT! LANE KEEPING! ACCIDENT AVOIDANCE SYSTEM!

BACKUP CAMERA! AND MUCH MORE! ONE OWNER LOCAL ONTARIO CAR! CLEAN TITLE! TWO 

COMPLETE SET OF TIRES ON RIMS! DRIVE NICE AND SMOOTH!  APPOINTMENT NEEDED DUE TO TWO

OFFSITE PARKING STORAGE LOTS!

WHYBUYNEW MOTORS LTD

90 WINTER AVE, SCARBOROUGH, ON, M1K 4M3

416-356-8118  647-348-5885

WHYBUYNEW2010@HOTMAIL.COM

WHYBUYNEWMOTORS.CA

2018 Toyota Yaris

76,800 KM

$17,500

+ tax & licensing
2018 Toyota Yaris

LE

2018 Toyota Yaris

LE

Why Buy New Motors

90 Winter Avenue, Toronto, ON M1K 4M3

416-356-8118

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$17,500

+ taxes & licensing

Used
76,800KM
Good Condition
VIN VNKKTUD34JA091451

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 76,800 KM

Vehicle Description

YARIS HATCHBACK! AUTO! SUPER LOW KM! ONLY 76800 KM! POWER WINDOWS! POWER LOCKS!

CRUISE CONTROL! A/C! BLUETOOTH! HEATED SEAT! LANE KEEPING! ACCIDENT AVOIDANCE SYSTEM!

BACKUP CAMERA! AND MUCH MORE! ONE OWNER LOCAL ONTARIO CAR! CLEAN TITLE! TWO 

COMPLETE SET OF TIRES ON RIMS! DRIVE NICE AND SMOOTH!  APPOINTMENT NEEDED DUE TO TWO

OFFSITE PARKING STORAGE LOTS!

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Departure Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Winter Tires
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

