2018 Toyota Yaris
LE
Location
90 Winter Avenue, Toronto, ON M1K 4M3
416-356-8118
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 76,800 KM
Vehicle Description
YARIS HATCHBACK! AUTO! SUPER LOW KM! ONLY 76800 KM! POWER WINDOWS! POWER LOCKS!
CRUISE CONTROL! A/C! BLUETOOTH! HEATED SEAT! LANE KEEPING! ACCIDENT AVOIDANCE SYSTEM!
BACKUP CAMERA! AND MUCH MORE! ONE OWNER LOCAL ONTARIO CAR! CLEAN TITLE! TWO
COMPLETE SET OF TIRES ON RIMS! DRIVE NICE AND SMOOTH! APPOINTMENT NEEDED DUE TO TWO
OFFSITE PARKING STORAGE LOTS!
WHYBUYNEW MOTORS LTD
90 WINTER AVE, SCARBOROUGH, ON, M1K 4M3
416-356-8118 647-348-5885
WHYBUYNEW2010@HOTMAIL.COM
WHYBUYNEWMOTORS.CA
